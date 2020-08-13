Cubs' Kris Bryant Won't Play vs. Brewers Because of Wrist, Finger Injuries

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant will miss the team's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

The Cubs announced Bryant has been scratched from the lineup because of soreness in his left wrist and ring finger.

Bryant appeared to injure his wrist trying to make a diving catch in left field during Wednesday's win over the Cleveland Indians. He remained in the game and hit a home run in his next at-bat.

Cubs manager David Ross told reporters Bryant's absence is out of an "abundance of caution" and is not believed to be serious.

Bryant, 28, has continued to be a franchise player for the Cubs. He was excellent in 2019, hitting .282 with 31 homers, 77 RBI, 108 runs and a .903 OPS. He remains one of the game's top third baseman.

But his future in Chicago is murky. Bryant reportedly lost his service-time grievance against the Cubs in the offseason, meaning he'll be under club control through the 2021 season. NBC Sports' David Kaplan reported that Bryant felt the team was lowballing him in extension negotiations, while ESPN's Jesse Rogers suggested the team was shopping him around the trade market.

Neither an extension nor a trade took place, however. But Bryant could still be on the move in the near future. If he's on the market, plenty of teams will have interest in the three-time All-Star and 2016 NL MVP.

Bryant is off to a slow start this season, hitting .196/.315/.391 with two home runs and four RBI in 12 games.

While he's injured, looking for Kyle Schwarber to start in left field and David Bote to hold things down at third base.