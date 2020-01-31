Super Bowl Kickoff Time 2020: National Anthem Start Time and TV Coverage

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Super Bowl weekend has arrived, and the biggest game of the NFL season—and one of the grandest sporting events of the year—will unfold on Sunday.

This isn't your typical football game. This is a spectacle that features hours of pregame coverage, a huge halftime show and more to go along with the championship tilt between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

It all gets underway at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday evening, when Demi Lovato performs the national anthem ahead of kickoff. It's her first time singing at the Super Bowl.

Last year, Gladys Knight performed the anthem at the Super Bowl. But it's no surprise Lovato singing in 2020, as fellow pop stars Pink, Lady Gaga and Kelly Clarkson have all sung before the game in recent years.

Entering the weekend, here's TV coverage information for Super Bowl LIV, along with the latest buzz heading into the game.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Latest Super Bowl Buzz

Andy Reid may have never won a Super Bowl title as a head coach, but the Chiefs' leader has been to this point before.

In the 2004 season, the 61-year-old guided the Eagles to Super Bowl XXXIX after a 13-3 regular season. However, Philadelphia lost to New England, marking one of his 14 career playoff losses over a long and successful coaching career.

Reid's quarterback that season was Donovan McNabb, who took the time to speak with the Chiefs on Thursday ahead of their practice for Sunday's Super Bowl.

"He's been there and done it," Reid said, according to Nick Shook of NFL.com. "He's been in the league, played a long time. It was good hearing from him."

McNabb retired in 2013 having never won a Super Bowl, but Reid still has time to add one to his list of accolades as a head coach, and Sunday may be his best chance of doing so.

This is the first time in Reid's seven seasons in Kansas City that the team has reached the Super Bowl. In fact, it's the Chiefs' first appearance in the game since they won Super Bowl IV to end the 1969 season.

Typically, there are some injuries to follow in the buildup to Sunday's game, but both teams are mostly healthy. And even the issues that needed to be monitored over the past week are no longer a concern.

On Thursday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed linebacker Kwon Alexander, running back Tevin Coleman and safety Jaquiski Tartt will all play in the Super Bowl.

"They're going to be good to go," Shanahan said, according to Shook.

It's a boost to San Francisco's rushing attack that Coleman will be ready to play, as it gives the 49ers a trio of talented backs in Coleman, Raheem Mostert and Matt Breida to utilize.

And with Kansas City's rushing defense having ranked 26th in the NFL during the regular season, that could be a key to the game.