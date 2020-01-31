Fantasy Football 2020: Daily Fantasy Advice for Super Bowl 54

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Since Super Bowl LIV on Sunday is the final chance to put together an NFL daily fantasy lineup until September, a little more detail should put into selecting a squad.

The easiest decision at any position may come at quarterback, where Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs has put up better postseason numbers than the San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo.

Because of the numerous options both signal-callers have at their respective disposals, there is a large group of wide receivers to break down before making your final decision.

While Tyreek Hill, George Kittle and Travis Kelce may seem like the obvious options at wide out and tight end, a few under-the-radar players could be the keys to success Sunday.

Daily Fantasy Advice

Take Patrick Mahomes over Jimmy Garoppolo

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Mahomes is the more reliable quarterback selection for your lineup.

The Kansas City signal-caller comes into Hard Rock Stadium with eight playoff touchdown passes and more pass attempts from the AFC Championship Game than Garoppolo had in two playoff contests.

Mahomes has at least 275 passing yards in all four of his postseason appearances, and he has 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in those contests.

The Texas Tech product also put the ball in the air more than his counterpart throughout the regular season and playoffs. Mahomes has thrown 30 or more passes in 13 of his 16 games, while Garoppolo has seven performances that fit into that category.

Kansas City's offensive leader contains more 300-yard and multi-score outings than San Francisco's signal-caller. Mahomes was also sacked 19 fewer times and picked off five times compared to Garoppolo's 13 interceptions.

Since he has a better mark in almost every statistical category, Mahomes is the better option to start at quarterback.

The only problem you will run into is a majority of other daily fantasy players could follow the same strategy, which means you have to be a bit more creative at the other positions to gain separation on the leaderboard.

Don't Be Afraid to Go Further Down Depth Chart

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Hill, Kelce and Kittle are all terrific options to add into your lineup, but they are also likely to be some of the most popular stars in daily fantasy contests.

That may force you to look further down the positional depth charts for players who may not touch the ball at a high volume but will make an impact on the scoreboard.

For San Francisco, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne fits that description, as he has a touchdown catch as one of his four postseason receptions. Bourne's most productive performance came in the 48-46 win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, when two of his catches were scoring plays.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk may be worth a gamble as well since he was a surprise contributor in the passing game on a few instances in the regular season. In Week 11, he had seven catches for 63 yards versus the Arizona Cardinals, and he had more than 20 receiving yards in three of the final four regular-season contests.

Juszczyk will be used primarily as a blocker in the run game, but if he breaks free, he may earn a long gain or even find the end zone in a red-zone situation.

Wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson are Kansas City's depth options to target, respectively ranking fourth and fifth on the team in receiving yards.

Hardman has been targeted five times in the playoffs, but he is worth a look because he can create separation with his speed. Robinson has not had more than two receptions in a single game since Week 10, but he has proved to be a go-to option in spurts, including in a 172-yard outing in Week 2.

Backup tight end Blake Bell will not receive as much attention as Kelce, but he is worth a look as a contrarian option at the position since he caught a touchdown pass in the AFC Championship Game.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.

Get your Chiefs gear at Fanatics here.

Grab new 49ers gear at Fanatics here.

Check out the latest Fanatics gear on the team pages for the Chiefs and 49ers.

Bleacher Report has an affiliate marketing relationship with Fanatics. We will receive revenue from your purchase.