Knicks Rumors: Marcus Morris, NY Share 'Strong' Interest in New Contract as FA

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris is set to become a free agent following this season and would be a natural trade candidate considering his team is far from contention, but there is reportedly "strong mutual interest in reaching an agreement in free agency" between the two sides.

Ian Begley of SNY reported the news, noting a team that was in contact with the Knicks recently came away with such an impression.

Begley pointed out the "mutual interest" could discourage teams looking to acquire Morris via trade for the rest of the season from parting with significant assets since they may not have a realistic chance to re-sign him.

Morris also said in early January he was interested in staying in New York.

"That was the reason why I made the decision to come here, going back on the decisions I made, along with a lot of other things," Morris said. "I'm here and I enjoy this organization, I enjoy the players they got here and I want to be here long term."

Begley said some within New York's organization believe Morris can be a key part of the rebuild, which makes his interest in staying with the team all the more notable.

While Morris has been a valuable player for the Knicks this season, he also made headlines Wednesday with sexist comments following a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He told reporters Jae Crowder has "a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back. ... He's soft. ... It's just very woman-like."

The NBA fined him $35,000 for the comments and his role in a scuffle near the end of the game.

Morris, 30, is averaging 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.