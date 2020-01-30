USA Gymnastics Proposes $215M Settlement to Larry Nassar Victims

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 31, 2020

CHARLOTTE, MI - FEBRUARY 05: Larry Nassar is led from the courtroom after being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham to 40 to 125 years in prison for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan. Nassar has been accused of sexually assaulting more than 150 girls and young women while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University. He is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. Last month a judge in Ingham County, Michigan sentenced Nassar to an 40 to 175 years in prison after he plead guilty to sexually assaulting seven girls. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

USA Gymnastics' proposed bankruptcy plan includes a $215 million settlement with the 500 Larry Nassar sexual assault survivors suing them, according to the Associated Press

Per that report, "The $215 million total is the amount the insurance carriers for USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are willing to provide in hopes of ending years of legal battles with athletes who were abused by former national team doctor Larry Nassar."

Nassar was found guilty of sexual assault and possession of child pornography in Michigan and on federal child pornography charges. All of his convictions add up to a de facto lifetime sentence. 

Nassar was also previously employed by Michigan State, which settled with 300 Nassar survivors in May 2018 for $500 million. 

The attorneys representing those survivors, John Manly and Jon Little, were not pleased with USA Gymnastics' proposal, according to Nancy Armour of USA Today:

"Both John Manly and Jon Little said the $215 million is not enough compensation. They also initially criticized the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for not contributing to the settlement, but the USOPC later said it was.

"'This amount won’t even cover the therapy that these women need, probably for the rest of their lives, and the excruciating emotional toll and pain,' said Manly, who estimated each woman would get between $250,000 and $300,000.

"'It's just one more punch in the gut.'"  

Manley added that that the proposed settlement didn't include the release of documents that would further show Nassar's abuse over the years.

"It lacks any disclosure, it lacks any accountability," he said. "...They're still treating this like a public relations problem, not the systemic rape of young women and girls."

