Buying or Selling Humberto Carrillo and More Young Stars as Future WWE Champions
As much as WWE and its fans revere the past, there is always a need to move on to the future, create new stars and build another generation of wrestlers to take the mantle.
Recently, Paul Heyman's direction of WWE Raw has seen an increase in pushing some of the younger Superstars. Some have had great success, while others have struggled.
Unfortunately, not everyone in the company has the potential to make it to the top. Whether by their own doing or factors out of their control, it just doesn't work out; others, of course, soar to amazing heights.
Let's take a look at some of WWE's younger performers and assess whether you should buy or sell their chances at winning a world title in the future.
Sell: Humberto Carrillo
There have already been numerous attempts to push Humberto Carrillo into a more prominent position in WWE, but none of them have been successful.
His bid to win the cruiserweight title was passed over for others such as Angel Garza—who surpassed his spot on the roster in quicker fashion—and his attempts to win the United States Championship have been just as uneventful.
Attempts to find the missing pieces of his puzzle have proved fruitless. He's changed his ring attire, gotten new theme music, been in an assortment of tag teams or alliances with Raul Mendoza, Rey Mysterio and more, and even switched rosters.
One of his big obstacles is a lack of character. Beyond being a wrestler who has dimples Aiden English obsesses over, he has no discernible traits.
This is in part due to the language barrier, which can be one of the hardest things to overcome. Without improving his verbal skills, promos can be ruled out as a way to build a character fans can invest in.
Eventually, he may get there. Right now, though, there just isn't anything special to make him stand out.
Buy: Aleister Black
Aleister Black is one of the last Superstars to make the jump to Raw and SmackDown when it was still referred to as "moving up to the main roster."
Before then, he had a run with the NXT Championship, which shows WWE had confidence he could be the leader of a brand, even though he was behind Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.
Since his call-up, The Dutch Destroyer has been kept relatively safe from harm. He's not undefeated, but his losses are few and far between and his wins are often decisive. When he picks a fight, he normally ends it.
This year will likely be a transitional one for him as he becomes an upper-midcarder. By 2021, though, he should be a serious contender for a world title.
Unsure: Buddy Murphy
A few years back, Buddy Murphy was struggling so much in NXT that it was confusing why he was even given a tag title run alongside Wesley Blake. Eventually, he became "the best kept secret" of the brand and moved over to 205 Live, where he quickly ascended the throne.
His Cruiserweight Championship run was successful enough that he moved over to SmackDown, but WWE wasted him for months. For whatever reason, the folks who wanted him on that show also didn't want to use him for anything on a steady basis.
After moving to Raw, he's had some wins and losses and is currently on an up-swing as a tag team champion alongside Seth Rollins.
This stable storyline could make or break his future. If it goes well, Murphy has the tools to shine and break out as a major player. However, there's also the chance he winds up as another amazing performer who doesn't move beyond the Intercontinental or United States Championship level.
Buy: Andrade
Andrade is currently serving a 30-day suspension due to a violation of WWE's Wellness Policy, but don't let that fool you, as his career should still be on the up.
WWE could have easily had him drop the United States Championship prior to his ban but chose not to. That in itself is a huge vote of confidence in his spot on the roster.
He can check off being NXT champion as a test run for being top dog on a roster, too, which shows people buy into him being the best.
While he still struggles with promos, he's improved considerably in the past year or so and has an amazing manager in Zelina Vega to do the talking for him.
Andrade's real-life engagement to Charlotte Flair should only help his career from a political perspective, too, as there are backstage elements to determining who is in power just as much as an in-ring assessment.
Even without Ric Flair singing the praises of his future son-in-law to grease the wheels, El Idolo has earned consideration for a world title when he's ready, which shouldn't be too far off.
Sell: Heavy Machinery
Otis and Tucker of Heavy Machinery are hungry in more ways than one, but steaks and weights aren't the same as world title runs.
As much as the storyline romance between Otis and Mandy Rose is stealing the show on SmackDown, the Blue Collar Solid boys aren't close to reaching the level of credibility needed for a WWE or Universal Championship.
For the most part, this is the Otis show and Tucker is just along for the ride. It's clear who would break out if the team were to split, but if and when that happens, Otis still has a ceiling. He's probably too silly to be taken seriously as a world champion.
That isn't to say their careers are doomed. Their tag team act is still fresh enough that they could have a long run together, and R-Truth has proved comedic characters can be focal points without reaching the top tier.
Of course, a few years from now, Otis may change his shtick, slim down, bulk up and go on a tear like a brand new man and in hindsight, Heavy Machinery will just be something to laugh about, just as its intended to be.
Unsure: Montez Ford
Similar to Heavy Machinery, there's a clear breakout star for The Street Profits in Montez Ford. Angelo Dawkins is a great counterpart, but it took him far too long to escape NXT and he still doesn't shine as bright as Tez.
Buying or selling Ford as a future world champion is tough. He's great on the mic, exudes confidence and character, is fun to watch and can achieve heights on his frog splashes like no one else in the company.
However, so far, he's yet to prove himself in a singles capacity. Everything he's achieved has been as part of this tag team act and that may mask some flaws.
Billy Gunn had all the tools necessary to be a world champion, but he never did. He was popular, could talk, had the size and more, but he has asthma. In tag team matches, he could tag out and catch his breath, whereas in singles bouts, that wasn't an option.
For all we know, Ford could have something similar in his life that will stop him reaching the top. Right now, though, he's doing great and is young enough that there's time to eventually become a top guy.
Buy: Ricochet
Ricochet is exactly the type of Superstar who represents the current mold of professional wrestler. He gets how fans prefer more energetic and athletic wrestlers, and he's also been seasoned through the indies.
Admittedly, he suffers in that his mic skills are underwhelming. This hinders his chances at a world title run as WWE greatly values that part of the performance.
But not even WWE champion Brock Lesnar can cut promos like The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Jack Swagger, The Great Khali, Jeff Hardy, Rob Van Dam and others have been champion and aren't renowned for their promos.
As long as there is something special for people to connect to, there's always a chance, and Ricochet is a uniquely gifted in-ring performer who is beloved by the WWE Universe.
Sell: Akam and Rezar
Together, AOP is a dominance force, as Akam and Rezar are hulking brutes. Normally, that would be a great launching pad for both to have great careers at the top of WWE, but that isn't the only requirement.
If either were in a "sink or swim" situation with the main event, they'd both struggle. Their personalities are tied entirely to their look and how they are a tag team act.
When Akam was injured last year, Rezar wasn't positioned as a singles competitor to see what he could do on his own. He was put on the back burner and sat out until his teammate could return.
They're awesome, but they need to develop their characters as solo acts to get anywhere near singles gold. And they still have to break the midcard barrier to start contending for world titles.
Unsure: Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali
It may be hard to buy into Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander as world champions based on their past few months.
Both have been struggling, with Alexander wrestling mostly on Main Event while Ali has done little of note. But if things turn around, there's no telling where they can go.
Alexander has a leg up on Ali with title experience, having held the Cruiserweight Championship, but Ali was close to winning a belt a year ago before injury robbed him of a place at the Elimination Chamber and a shot at Daniel Bryan's WWE title at WrestleMania 35.
Both are exceedingly talented in the ring, but they struggle to strike a major chord with their promos. Ali does have a hook, though, due to his time as a police officer and his inspiration to be a positive role model. That could work to his advantage if he can fully tap into that story.
It would be unwise to bet against either man winning a world title one day, but they both need the stars to align.
NXT and NXT UK Superstars
For some extra fun, let's round out this list with some quick thoughts on some NXT Superstars who are working their way to the top.
Buy: Adam Cole - He has already proved he's a brand leader.
Buy: Angel Garza - In just a few months, he's gone from a complete newbie to a cruiserweight champion who arguably shouldn't have lost the title.
Buy: Austin Theory - He is too young to be this good without being worth investing in.
Buy: Dominik Dijakovic - He has the size and talent to go straight to the top.
Sell: Cameron Grimes - A midcard title may be his peak.
Buy: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa - Unless they choose to stay in NXT forever, these two are guaranteed to be world champions. They are just too good to pass up.
Buy: Keith Lee - He isn't as young as others here, but if WWE acts fast and strikes while the iron is hot, he could be champion within a year or so. All it will take is letting him do his thing. He's that good.
Sell: Lio Rush - His size and previous behavior issues could have doomed him to never reach beyond the midcard.
Unsure: Mansoor - This Saudi Arabia deal could be the launching pad for him to win a world title at some point, but if that's the only reason he wins, it would be a hollow victory everyone would see right through.
Unsure: Matt Riddle - He's popular and talented, but if he keeps creating enemies backstage, WWE may not give him that prominent a position.
Buy: Pete Dunne - It never happened with William Regal, but maybe WWE will see that error and try to correct it with one of its longest-reigning champions.
Sell: Roderick Strong - Supremely talented, but he could easily become one of those multi-time midcard champions who never got a main event spot.
Buy: Velveteen Dream - At only 24, he is already a top guy just waiting for the call.
