Buying or Selling Humberto Carrillo and More Young Stars as Future WWE Champions

Credit: WWE.com

As much as WWE and its fans revere the past, there is always a need to move on to the future, create new stars and build another generation of wrestlers to take the mantle.

Recently, Paul Heyman's direction of WWE Raw has seen an increase in pushing some of the younger Superstars. Some have had great success, while others have struggled.

Unfortunately, not everyone in the company has the potential to make it to the top. Whether by their own doing or factors out of their control, it just doesn't work out; others, of course, soar to amazing heights.

Let's take a look at some of WWE's younger performers and assess whether you should buy or sell their chances at winning a world title in the future.