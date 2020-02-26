WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 26

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Charlotte Flair returns home. The February 26 edition of WWE NXT was to be graced by The Queen. In her first appearance on the black-and-gold brand in over four years, Charlotte stepped into the ring with Bianca Belair.

Rhea Ripley may have been waiting in the wings, but The EST was not going to wait for anything. Her concern was no longer just on gold. She wanted revenge.

Finn Balor promised a major moment in NXT following his impressive victory over Johnny Gargano. The Prince told everyone he was playing chess and was not waiting any longer for his next move.

Tommaso Ciampa had to give a special message to Gargano by fighting the imposing upstart Austin Theory. This first-time match was likely to get physical quickly.

Another big match on the night was Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes. This clash of styles between two top contenders for the NXT North American Championship could easily steal the show.

This episode felt like a true Road to WrestleMania showcase. The talent was on display, and the promise of action was around every corner.