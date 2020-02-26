WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 26

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 26February 27, 2020
Charlotte Flair returns home. The February 26 edition of WWE NXT was to be graced by The Queen. In her first appearance on the black-and-gold brand in over four years, Charlotte stepped into the ring with Bianca Belair.
Rhea Ripley may have been waiting in the wings, but The EST was not going to wait for anything. Her concern was no longer just on gold. She wanted revenge.
Finn Balor promised a major moment in NXT following his impressive victory over Johnny Gargano. The Prince told everyone he was playing chess and was not waiting any longer for his next move.
Tommaso Ciampa had to give a special message to Gargano by fighting the imposing upstart Austin Theory. This first-time match was likely to get physical quickly.
Another big match on the night was Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes. This clash of styles between two top contenders for the NXT North American Championship could easily steal the show.
This episode felt like a true Road to WrestleMania showcase. The talent was on display, and the promise of action was around every corner.
Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes
Cameron Grimes tried to wear down Dominik Dijakovic, using the fact that the big man still was nursing old injuries. However, Dijakovic looked too focused to lose.
A badly timed moonsault to the outside set up Damian Priest to run down and kneecap Dijakovic. This allowed Grimes to connect on the Cave-In for the victory.
Result
Grimes def. Dijakovic by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a solid match to open the show even if the two wrestlers have odd styles. They didn't mesh cleanly, but they worked hard throughout. In particular, Grimes continues to overdeliver against top competitors.
Priest taking out Dijakovic now is a smart decision. It keeps Keith Lee vs. Dijakovic from happening immediately, and it sets up The Archer of Infamy to sneak his way into title contention.
Imperium Gives Finn Balor a Message from WALTER
Finn Balor questioned who would step up to him next on the Road to WrestleMania. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Bartel gave a message to The Prince from WALTER, stomping him into the ring steps.
Grade
B-
Analysis
The potential of The Ring General vs. The Prince is off the charts. Balor has often been praised as one of the best in the business, but he doesn't always show it. He and WALTER can reach new levels for The Prince.
As always, it is smart not to have Balor cutting promos for too long. He will do much better establishing himself by fighting guys like Bartel and Aichner. His in-ring work tells a much better story than he can express in words.
Mia Yim vs. Xia Li
Mia Yim dominated Xia Li throughout this match, but she could not put the Chinese Superstar away. As The Head Baddie in Charge connected on Sole Food, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez interrupted to distract Yim to get rolled up for three.
Afterward, Kai and Gonzalez laid out Yim.
Result
Li def. Yim by pinfall.
Grade
D+
Analysis
Li and Yim never really got going in this match. It was a perfectly fine back-and-forth contest, but it was closer to a squash for The Head Baddie. The finish made sense to keep both women relevant, but it did not truly help either.
Kai and Gonzalez need plenty of time to make this alliance work. It will help to have The Captain of Team Kick ruining the lives of many of NXT's top women. She and Yim still have a story or two left to tell.
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory
Austin Theory showed Tommaso Ciampa he was hardly going to be taken advantage of by The Blackheart again. His athleticism caught the former NXT champion off guard.
However, Theory just got too caught up in his own emotion. As he was mocking Ciampa, he got caught with a draping DDT and the Fairytale Ending for the loss.
Johnny Gargano arrived and attacked The Blackheart, laying him and mocking him on the apron.
Result
Ciampa def. Theory by pinfall.
Grade
B+
Analysis
Theory is impressive performer in the ring, but he does not seem to get it yet. He spends too much time showing off and not enough telling a story. That was clear in this match where Ciampa had to push him to be more than an athletic muscular performer.
Gargano's post-match brawl elevated the segment as Johnny Wrestling has showed a side of his personality no one has seen before. He seems possessed and almost monotone without saying a word. It will be interesting to hear what he has to say for himself soon.
Killian Dain vs. Bronson Reed
Bronson Reed gave Killian Dain more of a fight than he bargained for, but The Beast of Belfast was still too focused. Dain fought through the best offense of The Aussie and hit a Vader Bomb for three.
Result
Dain def. Reed by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
One of the main reasons Dain does not feel like he will ever rise up the ranks in NXT is that he cannot stack up to the competition. He is impressive for his size, but he does not seem to be able to get it done in the ring.
Honestly, Reed feels better suited to a strong push right now, but he never gets that opportunity. The Aussie big man has talent to spare and impresses often even in far too short showcases.