LeBron James Reveals 'Mamba 4 Life' Tattoo in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 1, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, grips the ball during NBA basketball practice in El Segundo, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The Lakers held their second practice Thursday, while they continue to grieve for former player Kobe Bryant. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

LeBron James is honoring Kobe Bryant with a brand new tattoo that says "Mamba 4 Life." 

According to TMZ Sports, "Both LeBron and Anthony Davis hit up tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia on Wednesday looking to pay tribute to Kobe with some fresh ink."

James had written "Mamba 4 Life" on his sneakers Jan. 25, the night he passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Christina Mauser died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California

Related

    Melo Too Emotional to Play vs. Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Too Emotional to Play vs. Lakers

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA ASG to Honor Kobe, Gianna

    Team Giannis will wear No. 24 to honor Kobe, and Team LeBron will wear No. 2 to honor Gianna

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA ASG to Honor Kobe, Gianna

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Giving Out Kobe Shirts

    Lakers will honor Bryant by handing out No. 8 and No. 24 shirts to fans at Staples Center tonight 📸

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Giving Out Kobe Shirts

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Rising Stars Rosters ⭐

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Rising Stars Rosters ⭐

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report