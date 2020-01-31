LeBron James Reveals 'Mamba 4 Life' Tattoo in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

LeBron James is honoring Kobe Bryant with a brand new tattoo that says "Mamba 4 Life."

According to TMZ Sports, "Both LeBron and Anthony Davis hit up tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia on Wednesday looking to pay tribute to Kobe with some fresh ink."

James had written "Mamba 4 Life" on his sneakers Jan. 25, the night he passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Ara Zobayan, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Christina Mauser died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California.