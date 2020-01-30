Rams' Aaron Donald Jokes About Playing DT: 'I Ate My Way Out' of RB Position

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: NFL defensive tackle, Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams speaks onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

There is not a human alive who would ever say Aaron Donald is in bad shape. That said, the Los Angeles Rams star joked Thursday that his love of grub ended his chances of being an NFL running back.  

"I mean I grew up playing you know like middle linebacker since Little League, so growing up I always thought I would play running back you know," Donald said on PFT Live on Thursday. "But I ate my way out of that position, so you know I started playing defensive line probably around 12 or 13 and just been stuck there ever since."

Suffice it to say his childhood appetite paid off.

Donald, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, had his sixth straight Pro Bowl and fifth straight first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He recorded 48 tackles and 12.5 sacks, continuing to build on what's already a likely Hall of Fame career.

I think I speak on behalf of everyone, however, when I say it's past time the Rams allow Donald's dream to come true. Throw him in at running back in a goal-line package. Does anyone want to tackle a 6'1", 280-pound guy with Donald's speed and quickness off the ball? Todd Gurley is an excellent running back, but money's on Donald having a higher success rate from one yard out.

Related

    Best of Saquon Barkley AMA

    💀 Hardest hit he’s ever taken 😆 Funniest prank Eli played on him 🗣️ Jamal Adams = Best trash talker

    Check out the best answers from Giants’ star RB in today’s AMA ⬇️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best of Saquon Barkley AMA

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Taysom Hill Gives Saints Exciting Option for Post-Drew Brees Era

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Taysom Hill Gives Saints Exciting Option for Post-Drew Brees Era

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Aaron Donald Ate His Way Out of Being a RB

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Aaron Donald Ate His Way Out of Being a RB

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

    Every Team's Biggest Offseason Question Mark ❓

    What's the Rams' biggest uncertainty?

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Every Team's Biggest Offseason Question Mark ❓

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report