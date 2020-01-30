Rams' Aaron Donald Jokes About Playing DT: 'I Ate My Way Out' of RB Position

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

There is not a human alive who would ever say Aaron Donald is in bad shape. That said, the Los Angeles Rams star joked Thursday that his love of grub ended his chances of being an NFL running back.

"I mean I grew up playing you know like middle linebacker since Little League, so growing up I always thought I would play running back you know," Donald said on PFT Live on Thursday. "But I ate my way out of that position, so you know I started playing defensive line probably around 12 or 13 and just been stuck there ever since."

Suffice it to say his childhood appetite paid off.

Donald, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, had his sixth straight Pro Bowl and fifth straight first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. He recorded 48 tackles and 12.5 sacks, continuing to build on what's already a likely Hall of Fame career.

I think I speak on behalf of everyone, however, when I say it's past time the Rams allow Donald's dream to come true. Throw him in at running back in a goal-line package. Does anyone want to tackle a 6'1", 280-pound guy with Donald's speed and quickness off the ball? Todd Gurley is an excellent running back, but money's on Donald having a higher success rate from one yard out.