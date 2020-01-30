Cowboys News: Jason Witten Hopes to Return to Dallas, Open to Playing Elsewhere

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Jason Witten isn't ready to give up playing football—even if it means leaving the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten said Thursday he hopes to return to Dallas in 2020 but understands if the team wants to move in a new direction under coach Mike McCarthy.

"I realize I'm a free agent too in March. Any time a new staff comes together, I've played a long time, so I realize that may mean somewhere else too," Witten said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

The future Hall of Famer recorded 63 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 after coming back from a one-year retirement.

"I had a great conversation with Jason and he's got a number of things he's thinking about," McCarthy said earlier this month. "I think that's what he's working through right now."

McCarthy added that potentially having Witten come aboard the Cowboys' coaching staff was a "conversation for the future." It's clear now Witten has committed to playing in what will be his 17th NFL season.

The Cowboys' decision on Witten's future with the franchise may come down to their belief in backup Blake Jarwin. He recorded 31 receptions for 365 yards and three touchdowns last season as Witten's primary backup. It's possible the Cowboys look into retaining Witten with the two tight ends switching roles.

Owner Jerry Jones has a longstanding affinity for Witten and would likely prefer he finish his career in Dallas. It's unlikely that any other franchise would view him as highly as Dallas, given Witten's lack of ability to stretch the field and the fact he turns 38 in May.