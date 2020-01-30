Todd McShay 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Chase Young Tops Joe Burrow in Rankings

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As the 2020 NFL draft process kicks into high gear, one thing remains true: Chase Young is the unquestioned best player in this class.

ESPN's Todd McShay continues to list the Ohio State defensive end as his No. 1 overall player, and the comparisons are not even close. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is the No. 2 player, is three grade points (93) behind Young (96).

To put that in perspective: That is the same gap as the one between Burrow and the No. 16 overall prospect, Alabama safety Xavier McKinney.

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown comprise the remainder of McShay's top five.

Young is a fearsome pass-rusher who ranks among the most can't-miss draft prospects of this generation. He recorded 46 tackles and 16.5 sacks despite missing two games because of a suspension for accepting a loan, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year), Ted Hendricks Award (Defensive End of the Year) and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (Most Outstanding Defensive Player).

McShay wrote in his scouting report:

"He has quickness and above-average bend, and he flashes the ability to convert speed to power, though he still has room for a little improvement getting off blocks. And I currently have a higher grade on Young than I had on former Buckeyes pass-rushers Joey and Nick Bosa. He best fits as a 4-3 defensive end, but he has experience dropping into coverage and could end up converting to a 3-4 outside linebacker role. He is head and shoulders above the rest of the edge rushers in the class."

Young is widely expected to go No. 2 overall behind Burrow, who wins out because of positional importance and the fact that he's coming off perhaps the single greatest individual season in college football history.

Burrow set an NCAA record for touchdown passes (60) while leading LSU to a 15-0 record and national championship this past campaign. His incredible accuracy in the pocket and ability to evade pass-rushers has drawn comparisons to former NFL stars such as Tony Romo.

The No. 3 overall pick is where the draft intrigue begins. The Detroit Lions hold the pick, which they could use on a guy like Okudah to fill a need or auction off to a team that wants to make a splash with Tua Tagovailoa. The Alabama quarterback's draft stock is arguably the most volatile of any prospect's, with teams likely needing to see how his injured hip has healed before making an investment.

McShay has Tagovailoa ninth on his draft board.