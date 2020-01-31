Australian Open 2020 Women's Final Schedule, Prediction and Prize Money

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Garbine Muguruza will face Sofia Kenin in Saturday's women's singles final at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne.

The Spaniard is chasing a third Grand Slam title, but Kenin will be determined to stop her after eliminating top seed Ashleigh Barty in the semi-final.

It's been a turbulent spell for Muguruza since her 2017 Wimbledon victory. However, she showed vintage form in the last four as she upset No. 4 seed Simona Halep.

The champion will collect $2,853,100 (£2,177,512), with the runner-up earning $1,430,012 (£1,091,704), according to the Women's Tennis Association's official website.

Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. local, 8:30 a.m. GMT, 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), ESPN (USA)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), WatchESPN (USA)

Preview

The top seeds tumbled at Melbourne Park until there were just two players remaining. Despite her experience, Muguruza entered the tournament unseeded, and No. 14 seed Kenin might be considered the favourite before Saturday's showdown.

The 21-year-old is a rising star of the game, and the American displayed the depth of her talent when she beat Barty.

The Russian-born starlet defeated the French Open champion 7-6 (6), 7-5, and she will test the extent of Muguruza's resolve.

Kenin has experienced a relatively smooth path to the latter stages and defeated Coco Gauff in the fourth round. She's managed to avoid the top names before her last-four clash with Barty, and she might be the fresher player in the final as a result.

In contrast, Muguruza has been forced to remind fans why she was so highly rated previously, and a straight-sets win over No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina in the third round stunned many.

No. 9 seed Kiki Bertens and No. 30 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova were next to fall, and Muguruza capped off a fine run by beating Halep. The 26-year-old appeared vulnerable in her opening pair of matches, but she has since found a ruthless groove.

Thursday's 7-6 (8), 7-5 victory over the Romanian was a huge upset, but the Venezuela-born former world No. 1 can compete with any opponent on the tour when she's at her best.

Now a seven-year pro, Muguruza will be aware of the threat Kenin poses, and how she will be hungry for a first major title.

Kenin won the 2019 WTA Most Improved Player of the Year after rising 40 places in the world rankings, and she now has the chance to take the next step in her trajectory. The hard-court specialist also won three WTA tour finals last year.

The youngster's entertaining style will make her a popular choice for fans at the final, and she has the natural aggression to match Muguruza's power.

It's a final which should be delicately balanced throughout, but Kenin seems destined to become a champion sooner rather than later.

Prediction: Kenin to win in three sets.