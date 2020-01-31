Super Bowl 2020: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage, Odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

We continue to inch closer to the final game of the 2019-20 NFL season. Only the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers remain standing, and after Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, there will be only one.

While just about every Super Bowl has felt like a can't-mass matchup, this year's truly might be. With two potent offenses—both ranked in the top five in scoring—two aggressive defenses, two innovative head coaches and 10 total Pro Bowlers, this game could be as competitive and as unpredictable as any in recent memory.

Not that'd we'd recommend missing an NFL contest, but you'll definitely want to tune in for this one.

Super Bowl LIV

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

When: Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Odds and Over/Under (from Caesars): KC -1.5, 54.5

Andy Reid Doesn't Want This to be About Him

One of the more sentimental storylines for Super Bowl LIV involves Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and his quest to win the big one as head coach. He's won the Super Bowl once, as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Green Bay Packers. As the top dog, he's been a consistent winner but never a champion.

Reid's players are hoping that changes.

"One of the best coaches to ever coach football and to never have a Super Bowl as a head coach, that's one of the biggest things I feel like is on my list as far as things I'd love to happen this Sunday," defensive end Frank Clark said, per Dan Wolken of USA Today.

While the 61-year-old appreciates the support, he isn't worried about his own legacy heading into Sunday.

"My complete focus is on making sure that we as coaches do a good job and that the players do a good job in the Super Bowl," Reid said, per Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk.

Expect Reid to be more focused on ending Kansas City's 50-year championship drought.

The Comeback Kid

One of the big draws of Super Bowl LIV is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Last year's MVP, the young phenom has an outlandish level of field vision, arm talent and athleticism. He's a highlight waiting to happen, and he might be the biggest reason why Kansas City is the early favorite.

When Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs can never be counted out of a game. In this postseason alone, they came back from a 24-point deficit against the Houston Texans and a 10-point deficit against the Tennessee Titans.

Kansas City went on to win those two games by a combined 31 points.

This is Mahomes' first time on the grand stage, which is another major storyline for Super Bowl LIV. However, Chiefs fans can hold onto hope that this is only the beginning for Mahomes.

"The people are what really drew me to Kansas City, and I hope I get to play there the rest of my career," the 24-year-old told reporters during Super Bowl Week.

The Battle on the Ground

Another top storyline for this game—at least for those who enjoy Xs and Os—is the matchup between the 49ers rushing attack and the Kansas City run defense, which ranked just 26th during the regular season.

While the Chiefs will undoubtedly lean on Mahomes often this Sunday, San Francisco will turn to Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and their rushing attack. Jimmy Garoppolo will still be part of the game plan, but under ideal conditions, the 49ers aren't asking him to do much—he attempted just eight passes in the NFC title game.

On paper, this creates a bit of a mismatch. The Chiefs struggled against the run during the regular season while thriving against the pass. Their pass rush produced 45 sacks, and Kansas City ranked eighth in passing yards allowed.

However, it's worth noting Kansas City did contain Derrick Henry and the Titans running game in the AFC title matchup. That's part of the reason why Kansas City was able to mount a comeback. After some big plays early, Henry was largely ineffective late.

While the Chiefs may not be able to contain Kyle Shanahan's creative rushing attack in the same manner, that shouldn't be the goal. Kansas City only needs to contain it enough—while also putting some points on the board—to keep the 49ers balanced on offense. If Garoppolo is only throwing twice a quarter again, the Chiefs are probably in trouble.