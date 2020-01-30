Attorneys: Saints 'Had a Hand' in Shaping List of Clergy Accused of Sex Abuse

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

Members of SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, including Kevin Bourgeois, left, John Gianoli, Richard Windmann, and John Anderson, hold signs during a conference in front of the New Orleans Saints training facility in Metairie, La., Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. SNAP is demanding that Gayle Benson, the owner of the NFL Saints and NBA Pelicans, release all emails where the Saints provided public relations assistance to the Catholic Archdiocese of New Orleans regarding clergy sexual abuse cases. The sign
Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Attorneys representing alleged sexual abuse victims say the New Orleans Saints helped local Catholic Church authorities decide who would be included on a list of "credibly accused" clergy members released in 2018.

"The Saints appear to have had a hand in determining which names should or should not have been included on the pedophile list," attorneys representing "around two dozen" men in a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of New Orleans wrote in a court filing, per Jim Mustian of The Associated Press on Thursday.

"In order to fulfill this role ... the Saints must have known the specific allegations of sexual abuse against a priest ... and made a judgment call about whether those allegations by a particular victim against a named priest were, in its opinion, legitimate enough to warrant being included on the pedophile list."

The Saints have maintained their involvement with the church was minimal and only related to public relations.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Related

    What Could a Kamara Extension Look Like?

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    What Could a Kamara Extension Look Like?

    Canal Street Chronicles
    via Canal Street Chronicles

    Every Team's Biggest Offseason Question Mark ❓

    Teams will have to find answers before they have a chance next season

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Every Team's Biggest Offseason Question Mark ❓

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Saints GM Knows He Has a First-World Problem

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Saints GM Knows He Has a First-World Problem

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    49ers' Defense on the Verge of History

    'Sack Francisco' could be the first great defense of NFL's second century'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers' Defense on the Verge of History

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report