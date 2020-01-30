Attorneys: Saints 'Had a Hand' in Shaping List of Clergy Accused of Sex Abuse

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Attorneys representing alleged sexual abuse victims say the New Orleans Saints helped local Catholic Church authorities decide who would be included on a list of "credibly accused" clergy members released in 2018.

"The Saints appear to have had a hand in determining which names should or should not have been included on the pedophile list," attorneys representing "around two dozen" men in a lawsuit against the Archdiocese of New Orleans wrote in a court filing, per Jim Mustian of The Associated Press on Thursday.

"In order to fulfill this role ... the Saints must have known the specific allegations of sexual abuse against a priest ... and made a judgment call about whether those allegations by a particular victim against a named priest were, in its opinion, legitimate enough to warrant being included on the pedophile list."

The Saints have maintained their involvement with the church was minimal and only related to public relations.

