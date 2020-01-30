Emmitt Smith Makes Super Bowl Pick, Talks Cowboys' HC Hire, More from B/R AMA

B/R

Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith picked the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV as part of an "ask me anything" session with Bleacher Report on Thursday.

Smith also discussed the Cowboys' decision to hire former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett, his selections for the best running backs in NFL history, the death of Kobe Bryant and a variety of other topics.

Let's check out some highlights from the Q&A exchange with the Hall of Famer.

@krock35: Who was the hardest hitter when you played?

Ohhhh. When you play RB, you get hit by everybody. So not one person was the hardest hitter. You get hit by a lot of folks at the same time. I'm not gonna give him the pleasure of knowing he knocked the wind out of me.

@GangGreenNation: What are your top 5 RBs of all time?

No order, but: Walter Payton, Jim Brown, Barry Sanders, Myself, Eric Dickerson, Tony Dorsett

@Nathanmartin49: Do you think that the Cowboys made a good coaching hire?

Yes. Jury is still out, but I think it was a good decision.

@therealGM: Who's going to win the Super Bowl?

Hmmmmm. They say defense wins championship, so I'm going with defense. The 49ers.

@wilpd04: How long do you think your rushing record is gonna last and what current player do you think could break it?

I don't know. I don't know how long it will last. I don't know what current player is going to be in position to do it. Besides AP [Adrian Peterson] and Frank Gore.

@Rhettro: What was going through your mind when you heard the news about Kobe?

I had just got off the plane coming back from Stanford. We were walking down the terminal. ... A guy came up and said 'Have you heard the news?' ... I said 'Stop lying.' He said 'I'm not' and my heart dropped to my stomach, legs went almost numb. The whole mood energy-wise was gone. Loss for words, devastated. Not knowing his daughter was on the helicopter too. Still wrestling with it. It's hard to put it in words right now still.

@TyLock: I'm a diehard Gator fan! Do you think the Florida Gators can win the 2020 National Championship?

I don't know. I think we're not far away from being competitive. We have a solid defense, recruiting season is still going on...I think we'll see how things shake up after signing day.

@GC215: Do you regret going to Arizona to finish your career?

No, I do not. I was able to have closure and put my career completely behind me. Hadn't had 2nd thoughts about playing. I am comfortable with where I am at.

@cballe: Why the number 22?

I didn't choose it. It chose me. I was 24 in [high school], went to Florida, but an upperclassman had 24. So...they gave me 22. Learned to love it.

@MadMatt22: Who was your all-time favorite teammate?

Probably Mike Irvin.

@Heathertini What are you toasting to the big game with?

That's very easy for me. I'm toasting with my Herradura. All weekend. I'm going to have to bring my own bottle.

@TyLock: How did you truly feel when your son didn't pick Florida?

I truly felt excited for my son. I don't question the decision. I love his decision and I love him.

@RealJohnSmith: Who are some running backs who you expect to break out soon?

This kid [Raheem] Mostert is looking real good right now. But I like KC's 2 running backs too. They don't utilize them enough as they should.

@cashby_22: Favorite player in the NFL? You're the reason I wear 22.

Overall...in the NFL right now. I gotta go with the GOAT Tom Brady. Drew Brees. Aaron Rodgers.

@MarshawnsChicken: Favorite locker room story?

I don't know. Outside of the prankers like Nate Newton? FB Rob Thomas pulled a prank, put a vending machine in the locker room, put shoulder pads and helmet on top and taped his jersey on it. And called Big Newt the big ol' vending machine.

@plugnplay: Waffles or pancakes? Go Gators!

Waffles.