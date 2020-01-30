Australian Open 2020: Thursday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

WILLIAM WEST/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic will contest his eighth Australian Open final after he beat Roger Federer in straight sets on Thursday.

The defending champion triumphed 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3 in Melbourne to set up a clash on Sunday with either Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem.

Earlier, Garbine Muguruza and Sofia Kenin booked their places in the final as they beat Simona Halep and Ashleigh Barty, respectively.

Thursday's Semi-Final Results

Men's Singles

(2) Novak Djokovic bt. (3) Roger Federer, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3

Women's Singles

(14) Sofia Kenin bt. (1) Ashleigh Barty, 7-6 (6), 7-5

Garbine Muguruza bt. (4) Simona Halep, 7-6 (8), 7-5

Visit the Australian Open website to see the full results

Replay Details

UK Replay Schedule (Time GMT)

Eurosport 1 at 5:21 p.m., 6:51 p.m., 8:21 p.m., 9:51 p.m. and 11:21 p.m.

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK)



U.S. Replay Schedule (Time ET)

ESPN 2 at 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel at 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere (U.S.)

Recap

Federer will be wondering how he failed to see out the first set having gone 4-1 and 40-0 up on his opponent's serve, but Djokovic dug deep to take it to a tiebreaker.

The No. 2 seed had the momentum on his side by that point, and some excellent play in the tiebreaker—including a sensational drop shot—restricted Federer to just one point.

Djokovic claimed the second and third sets with a solitary break apiece, while Federer did not have a single opportunity to break in either.

The Serb's improvement over the course of the match can be seen in the numbers. He made just 18 unforced errors on Thursday, and 11 of those came in the first set. Federer finished the match with 35, although he also hit 46 winners to Djokovic's 31.

Kenin took on world No. 1 Barty in the opening semi-final of the day. Despite facing a partisan crowd at the Rod Laver Arena and an opponent who had won four of her five career meetings in the intense heat, the American battled to a hard-fought win.

The 21-year-old saved three break points to hold for 3-3, and the pair eventually reached a tiebreaker without Barty having faced a break point herself.

Barty had two chances to close out the set when she went 6-4 up, but she failed to convert either.

The Australian went a break up early in the second on the way to a 5-3 lead, but once again Kenin saved a pair of set points as she rattled off four games in succession to take the win.

Muguruza's clash with Halep was a topsy-turvy encounter in which they shared seven breaks of serve in two sets.

The Spaniard saved two set points to force the first set into a tiebreaker after Halep had come back from 5-3 down. In the tiebreaker, the pair each saved two set points before Muguruza finally closed it out, resulting in Halep smashing her racket in anger.

The No. 4 seed twice went a break up in the second, but on both occasions she was pegged back by her opponent, who conjured a third break at the death to seal her place in the final.

Muguruza hit 39 winners and made 44 unforced errors to Halep's 20 and 23, respectively.