Australian Open 2020 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream

Garbine Muguruza will take on Sofia Kenin in the 2020 Australian Open final on Saturday. 

The Spaniard booked her place in the Melbourne showpiece with a 7-6 (8), 7-5 win over Simona Halep on Thursday, after Kenin had upset No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty 7-6 (6), 7-5.

The former will be pursuing her third major title, while Kenin could win her maiden Grand Slam.

              

Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 7:30 p.m. local, 8:30 a.m. GMT, 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport (UK), ESPN (USA)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), WatchESPN (USA)

                 

Muguruza has come a long way in Melbourne since she was bagelled in her opening set of the tournament by qualifier Shelby Rogers.

The 26-year-old needed three sets to get past Rogers and Ajla Tomljanovic in the first two rounds, but she's since beaten four seeded players—three in the top 10—to reach her first final at the Australian Open.

She showed impressive resilience to overcome Halep on Thursday. After saving four points in the first set, she fought back from 3-5 in the second to come out on top against a player who had not dropped a set in the entire tournament.

Kenin was similarly strong in saving two set points in both of her sets against local favourite Barty:

On her way to Saturday's final she also beat 15-year-old prodigy Coco Gauff—who knocked out Venus Williams and defending champion Naomi Osaka—and Ons Jabeur, who had beaten Johanna Konta and Caroline Wozniacki.

The No. 14 seed's previous best at a Grand Slam was the fourth round of the French Open last year, but she did reach four WTA finals in 2019.

Muguruza is 7-4 in career singles finals, having won six of the last seven she's been in.

This will also be her fourth major final. She has won the last two, most recently at Wimbledon in 2017, so she's considerably more experienced than her opponent in terms of playing at this level.

The 21-year-old Kenin has won their only previous meeting, though, when she triumphed 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in Beijing last year.

