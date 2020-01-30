Super Bowl Commercials 2020: Top Movie Trailers to Debut This Sunday

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

There are sure to be some movie stars in Miami this weekend for Super Bowl LIV, and some may even make an appearance on the Fox broadcast of the game.

Or, perhaps they'll show up in a commercial promoting an upcoming film. Movie trailers have become a big part of the Super Bowl's commercial slots, which are highly coveted due to the millions of people who will be tuned in for the game.

Not every movie trailer that will air will be announced prior to Sunday, but we do have an idea of which upcoming movies could make an appearance, even if it's not yet a definite thing.

Here's a look at the movies that could have a presence during the commercial breaks of Super Bowl LIV.

Fast & Furious 9

During last year's Super Bowl, a trailer aired for Hobbs & Shaw, a Fast & Furious spinoff. The next film in the series is set to be released on May 22, and it should be one of the bigger movies to show up with a Super Bowl trailer this year.

According to Pamela McClintock of The Hollywood Reporter, Fast & Furious 9 is expected to be one of the two trailers aired by Universal, along with Minions: The Rise of Gru. However, the trailer will actually be released before the Super Bowl, when it premieres at a concert in Miami on Friday.

It would make sense for the trailer to then show up during the Super Bowl broadcast to continue to build hype for the popular series ahead of this year's release.

That hype started Wednesday, when the series' official Twitter account released several character posters, including one featuring John Cena, who is appearing in a Fast & Furious movie for the first time.

Multiple Potential Disney Releases

While it hasn't been confirmed that Disney will air a trailer during the Super Bowl broadcast, it would be surprising if there isn't at least one. There are four movies with Disney ties coming out this year, so there's a chance for one or several to air a spot on Sunday.

Mulan is set to come out March 27 and will be one of the bigger Disney releases of the year. It continues a run of remade Disney films, following new versions of Aladdin and The Lion King that were released in 2019.

Marvel's Black Widow could also have a trailer during the game, with the film opening on May 1. Scarlett Johansson is set to star as the character she has played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010.

Onward (March 6) and Soul (June 19) are two upcoming Pixar releases that could also have an ad during the Super Bowl.

Sonic the Hedgehog

There's already been a lot of talk about this movie, but not much of it was positive at first.

Social media was not pleased with the CGI version of the Sonic the Hedgehog character that appeared in initial trailers and posters for the film. That led to the movie getting pushed back three months, to Feb. 14, as Paramount redesigned the title character.

Now, with a new-look Sonic in tow, the movie is one of the bigger ones to be released in the next month.

However, if you want to see this trailer during the Super Bowl broadcast, you'll have to tune in during pregame coverage, as McClintock noted this will be one of three trailers from Paramount that will air before kickoff.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Like Sonic the Hedgehog, this trailer from Paramount will air during the pregame coverage of Super Bowl LIV, according to McClintock.

It also won't be much of a surprise for what to expect, as a new teaser for this movie was released on Twitter on Wednesday.

Set for release on May 22, this SpongeBob movie is CG-animated, rather than the traditional 2D cartoon that the series has traditionally implemented. It will also be the first production of the series to feature Keanu Reeves and Snoop Dogg, who both have supporting roles.

This should be one of the more popular animated releases heading into the summer, so it's not a surprise to see it have a presence on Super Bowl Sunday.

Hunters

This one isn't a movie, but rather a TV series that will be exclusive to Amazon Prime and stars Al Pacino.

The show, which debuts Feb. 21, features a "team of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City," according to the synopsis on Amazon. There have already been several trailers/teasers released for the series, including its Super Bowl commercial, which can be found on its Amazon page.

While there's not much of a surprise of what to expect from its Super Bowl ad, this should still be a commercial that helps the show build hype and adds to the anticipation leading up to its release in a few weeks.