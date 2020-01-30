Knicks' Marcus Morris Apologizes for Saying Jae Crowder Had 'Female Tendencies'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2020

New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris Sr. brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. Charlotte won 97-92. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Tensions were high near the end of the Memphis Grizzlies' 127-106 win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday, and Marcus Morris Sr. escalated things even further with a sexist response after the game.

Knicks point guard Elfrid Payton shoved Grizzlies swingman Jae Crowder to the ground in the final minute when the latter shot a three-pointer from the corner, which led to a scuffle and both players' ejections.

Morris told reporters Crowder has "a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back. ... He's soft. ... It's just very woman-like."

The Knicks forward then tweeted an apology that said: "I apologize for using the term 'female tendencies' I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I'm disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments."

That Morris shot an ugly 5-of-17 from the field wasn't lost on Crowder, who quote-tweeted Morris' sexist comments and said, "THIS IS WHAT 5-17 LOOKS LIKE.!!"

He also responded to a comment from ESPN's Tim Legler suggesting Crowder should not have been stealing the ball and shooting a three-pointer so late in the game when the win was already secured with another capital-letter response:

"AYE TIM WITH ALL DUE RESPECT I ONLY PLAY ONE WAY AND THATS HARD TIL THE BUZZER SOUNDS. IM SORRY IF IT DISGUSTS YOU. I KNOW KNICKS ARE YOUR TEAM BUT U SHOULD TELL THEM TO PLAY HARDER AND LESS TALKING.!"

Crowder scored 18 points with seven rebounds in an efficient performance that saw him shoot 4-of-6 from three-point range.

Outside of the sexist inaccuracies in Morris' statement that associated weak traits such as "flopping" and being "soft" on the court with women, it also undercuts the reputation Crowder has built as a hard-nosed defender, especially when he was on the Boston Celtics.

Morris' Knicks fell to 13-36 with the loss, while Crowder's Grizzlies improved to 24-24.

Related

    Lakers Release Statement

    Lakers are ‘devastated’ and 'forever changed' by the deaths of Kobe and Gianna

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Release Statement

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Payton, Crowder Get Tossed as Knicks, Grizzlies Scuffle

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Payton, Crowder Get Tossed as Knicks, Grizzlies Scuffle

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Fans Chant 'Sell the Team' During Loss to Grizzlies

    MSG let the team have it after scuffle broke out

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks Fans Chant 'Sell the Team' During Loss to Grizzlies

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Vanessa Bryant's IG Post 💜

    Wife of late Lakers star posts heartfelt statement on Kobe, Gigi and the other families impacted by the crash 📸

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Vanessa Bryant's IG Post 💜

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report