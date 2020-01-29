Mattress Mack Bets $1 Million on 49ers to Win Super Bowl 54 vs. Chiefs

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Mattress Mack is at it again.

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the Houston-based furniture chain store owner who lost nearly $12 million betting on the Houston Astros during the 2019 World Series and $2 million betting against the Kansas City Chiefs this postseason, has put down $1 million on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, according to B/R Betting.

It's unclear if he's hedged his bets, like he has in the past, or if he's simply banking on some free promotion and advertising by making such outrageous bets.

When he lost betting on the Astros, for instance, it could have been worse had Houston won it all, per Jack Baer of Yahoo Sports:

"In the spirit of supporting the home team, McIngvale presented an interesting offer at all his stores. If the Astros win the World Series, all purchases of more than $3,000 at his stores during the season are refunded. McIngvale's bets are actually a hedge against what he says were $20 million in liabilities if the Astros had won it."

Say this about Mattress Mack: He lets it ride. That, and he really doesn't believe in the Chiefs.