Report: Alex Van Pelt to Be Named Browns' OC on Kevin Stefanski's Staff

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms to make Cincinnati Bengals quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt their new offensive coordinator on new head coach Kevin Stefanski's staff, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cleveland is also adding Jeff Howard as pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Van Pelt spent last season as the quarterbacks coach with Cincinnati but was a mainstay on Green Bay's coaching staff before the Packers let him go after missing the playoffs in 2017. A former NFL quarterback himself, Van Pelt has limited experience at offensive coordinator, having held that position for one season with the Buffalo Bills in 2009.

That one season in Buffalo certainly didn't help his resume, either. The Bills finished with the third-worst offense in the league that season with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, running back Fred Jackson and wideout Terrell Owens running Van Pelt's schemes.

NFL offenses have certainly come a long way since 2009—and Baker Mayfield is no Fitzpatrick—yet it's telling a team that's capable of winning now in the AFC North chose to hire someone with little previous time at OC.

The best thing Van Pelt may have going for him is the respect he commands from those he's coached. When Van Pelt was let go from Green Bay, quarterback Aaron Rodgers quickly rose to his defense.

"I thought that was an interesting change, really without consulting me," Rodgers told ESPN's Golic & Wingo at the time (h/t Sports Illustrated's Daniel Rapaport). "There's a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach, and that was an interesting decision."

Van Pelt inherits an offense that ranked 22nd in the league last season (340.9 yards, 20.9 points per game) but is loaded with talent across the board thanks to wideouts Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., along with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Stefanski's staff on offense is now nearly complete. Stump Mitchell will take over as the running backs/run game coordinator, Bill Callahan will serve as offensive line coach and offensive assistant, Drew Petzing will oversee tight ends and Chad O'Shea will step in as wide receivers/pass-game coordinator. The team is still in need of a quarterbacks coach.

According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski may still call his own plays but would be willing to hand the duty over to Van Pelt if it's best for the team.