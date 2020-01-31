Super Bowl Commercials 2020: Latest Ad Costs for Casual-Fan Entertainment

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

It is expensive to run an advertisement in the Super Bowl. Very, very expensive.

According to Sheila Dang of Reuters, Fox said in November that a 30-second spot in this year's big game would cost a staggering $5.6 million. And yet many companies are willing to splash that type of cash for the visibility a Super Bowl spot offers.

"There's one stage left where you get 70 percent of the population watching," said Little Caesars' senior vice president of global marketing Jeff Klein. "A lot of people are watching for the ads."

Indeed they are. According to Brad Adgate of Forbes, 20 percent of women and 13 percent of men say the commercials are the most important part of watching the Super Bowl. Compare that to 47 percent of men and 19 percent of women who say the game itself is the most important part of watching the event. And 11 percent of men and women said that getting together with friends was the most important aspect of Super Bowl Sunday.

Watching the ads during the Super Bowl is like watching the previews before a movie at the theater—the fun is in turning to your friends and giving the thumbs up or down. If you have to use the bathroom, you can always wait for the halftime show.

In recent years, companies have begun leaking their Super Bowl commercials before the big game. This year is no exception. Here are a few of the notable advertisements that have already been released.

