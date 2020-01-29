Alvin Kamara: Saints Need to Print Money to Re-Sign Brees, Bridgewater, Hill

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees laughs with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is very interested in how his team will handle their quarterback situation with three players at the position being free agents this offseason.

Appearing on PFT Live (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams), Kamara thinks the Saints "have got to print some more money" to retain Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill. 

"Everybody wondering now what Drew is going to do, and I always say it he can play as long as he wants to and Teddy we saw what he did when he had to answer the call and then Taysom he is like the jack of all trades and he does it all," he said.

    

