Alvin Kamara: Saints Need to Print Money to Re-Sign Brees, Bridgewater, Hill

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is very interested in how his team will handle their quarterback situation with three players at the position being free agents this offseason.

Appearing on PFT Live (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams), Kamara thinks the Saints "have got to print some more money" to retain Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill.

"Everybody wondering now what Drew is going to do, and I always say it he can play as long as he wants to and Teddy we saw what he did when he had to answer the call and then Taysom he is like the jack of all trades and he does it all," he said.

