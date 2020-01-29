Roger Goodell on Antonio Brown: 'We Want to Help Him Get on the Right Track'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

NFL free agent Antonio Brown appears at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., via video link Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Brown was granted bail on Friday after spending the night in a Florida jail. The wide receiver will have to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, get mental health evaluation and pass random drug tests. He also can't have guns. Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Amy Beth Bennett/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league's main focus when it comes to free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is his personal well-being, not its investigation into sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations made against him by multiple women in September.

"We want to help get him on the right track," Goodell told reporters during his Super Bowl LIV press conference. "We want to work to do that. That's the first step."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

