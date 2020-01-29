Roger Goodell on Antonio Brown: 'We Want to Help Him Get on the Right Track'

Amy Beth Bennett/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday the league's main focus when it comes to free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is his personal well-being, not its investigation into sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations made against him by multiple women in September.

"We want to help get him on the right track," Goodell told reporters during his Super Bowl LIV press conference. "We want to work to do that. That's the first step."

