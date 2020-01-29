Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Mavericks Viewed as Grizzlies' 'Fallback Option'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With just over one week to go before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies have a big decision to make about Andre Iguodala.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, some executives around the league believe the Dallas Mavericks are a "fallback option" for Iguodala because they could offer Courtney Lee and the 2020 second-round draft pick they previously acquired from the Golden State Warriors

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

