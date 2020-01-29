Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Mavericks Viewed as Grizzlies' 'Fallback Option'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With just over one week to go before the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies have a big decision to make about Andre Iguodala.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon, some executives around the league believe the Dallas Mavericks are a "fallback option" for Iguodala because they could offer Courtney Lee and the 2020 second-round draft pick they previously acquired from the Golden State Warriors.

