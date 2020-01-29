Quique Setien Talks Barcelona January Transfers, Carles Perez Departure

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Quique Setien said on Wednesday it "would be interesting" if the club brought in a new player before the transfer window closes on Friday and also spoke about Carles Perez's departure.

The Spanish champions have been linked with a move for a striker in the January window to cover for Luis Suarez, who is out for four months with injury. Setien said new players are welcome at the Camp Nou.

He also told reporters that he will not be too disappointed if the club fail to add to their squad:

"I am delighted with what I have. [But] we can't deny that it would be interesting if another player could arrive. I depend on those who I have, and whoever may arrive is also welcome. If that doesn't happen, I will be delighted with what I have. I come from the farm and I have gotten used to working with what I have. If a No.9 comes, he'll be welcome. This team is ready to compete in all fronts."

Barcelona had targeted a move for Valencia striker Rodrigo but have seen a move break down as the two clubs were unable to agree a price, according to journalist Paco Polit.

The Catalan giants have precious little time left to add to their squad and also have a "lack of finances," which means they are unable to afford players such as Lautaro Martinez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Timo Werner, according to Sport's Toni Juanmarti.

Setien's side may therefore target cheaper options such as Olivier Giroud, Carlos Vela, Loren Moron, Dries Mertens and Krzysztof Piatek, per Juanmarti.

Real Betis forward Moron has also been linked to Barca by Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert. He knows Setien well from his time at the Benito Villamarin Stadium and is valued at €30 million.

Barcelona's attacking options are set to be further reduced in January by the departure of 21-year-old winger Carles Perez to Roma.

Perez is a promising forward who has made 12 appearances for Barca this season, contributing two goals and three assists.

However, he has agreed a move to Roma on a permanent €13 million deal which will not include a buyback option, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Setien said it was a "mutual decision" for Perez to leave the Camp Nou. Onda Cero (h/t Marca) previously reported Setien told Perez to look for a new club shortly after replacing Ernesto Valverde as manager.