Australian Open 2020 Results: Wednesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

GREG WOOD/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem knocked top seed Rafael Nadal out of the 2020 Australian Open on Wednesday, beating the Spaniard in four sets at Rod Laver Arena to set up a semi-final clash with Alexander Zverev.

The win is the first time Thiem has beaten Nadal at a Grand Slam, and it also sends the 26-year-old Austrian into the last four in Melbourne for the first time in his career.

He goes on to face seventh seed Zverev, who beat 2014 champion Stanislas Wawrinka in four sets to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

In the women's draw, both Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza booked their places in the last four on Wednesday. Fourth seed Halep cruised past Anett Kontaveit in under an hour in straight sets.

The Romanian will now take on Muguruza for a place in the final. The 26-year-old knocked out Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final.

Wednesday's Quarter-Final Results

Men's Singles

(7) Alexander Zverev bt. (15) Stanislas Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (1) Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6)

Women's Singles

Garbine Muguruza bt. (30) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3

(4) Simona Halep bt. (28) Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1

Full results are available from the Australian Open website.



Wednesday Recap and Top Stats

Thiem took four hours and 10 minutes to end Nadal's hopes of winning the Australian Open for the second time in his career.

The Austrian produced his best tennis when it mattered to edge a tense quarter-final clash. He claimed the first two sets on the tiebreak and then survived a typical Nadal fightback to win another breaker in the fourth.

Thiem's victory means he becomes only the second Austrian to reach the Australian Open semi-finals, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

He goes on to face Zverev, with the winner set to play either third seed Roger Federer or defending champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final.

Zverev suffered a poor start to his quarter-final against Wawrinka, losing the first set 6-1 in just 24 minutes.

However, the German responded well to the early setback and did not drop a point on serve on his way to taking the second set and levelling the match.

Zverev saw out the win against a tiring Wawrinka to become the first German to qualify for the semi-finals of a Grand Slam since Tommy Haas in 2009 at Wimbledon, per ATP Media Info.

Wednesday saw Halep in dominant form in a comprehensive win over Kontaveit. The 2019 Wimbledon champion is yet to drop a set at the tournament and cruised through the first in less than half an hour.

The second set was a similar story as Halep raced to victory, saving the only break point she faced in the match and winning all her net points.

The fourth seed will now aim to reach the final in Melbourne for just the second time in her career, but she must see off the challenge of former French Open and Wimbledon champion Muguruza next.

The unseeded Muguruza is into her first Grand Slam semi-final since the 2018 French Open after knocking out Pavlyuchenkova on Wednesday.

Muguruza lost her serve twice in the first set but broke straight back on both occasions. She was then gifted the first set when Pavlyuchenkova produced three double-faults and hit a backhand long when serving to force the tiebreak.

Muguruza broke Pavlyuchenkova again in the second to progress in straight sets and set up a last-four meeting with Halep. The winner will go on to face Australia's Ashleigh Barty or American Sofia Kenin in the final.