The Inspiration Behind Odell Beckham Jr.’s Cleats from This Season

The Inspiration Behind Odell Beckham Jr.'s Cleats from This SeasonJanuary 30, 2020
Odell Beckham Jr. spent his first NFL season with the Cleveland Browns donning epic cleat after epic cleat during warmups.
Partnering with Nike, the star wide receiver flashed in cleats resembling all sorts of classic sneakers, becoming something of a top sneakerhead in the process.
There were all sorts of superbly done homages to the classics, modern and otherwise. From animal prints to mashups and celebrity-inspired cleats, OBJ had an unforgettable season in the kicks realm.
These cleats stood out above the rest.
Nike Air Yeezy 2
Release Date: June 9, 2012
Average Resale Price: $4,559
Talk about a rare classic. Beckham brought out the Yeezy 2 with "OBJ" splashed on the side and while it might not have caught the eye of onlookers compared to some of the flashier cleats on this list, big-time sneakerheads knew the deal.
The black upper. Solar red-everything on the accents. A glow-in-the-dark outsole. Wicked enough to stand out, modern enough to fit with any look—including a football field.
Air Jordan 5 Fresh Prince
Release Date: September 25, 2018
Average Resale Price: $3,223
Call this one Will Smith-approved.
The homage to the Fresh Prince via this Air Jordan 5 silhouette is incredibly rare. The shoe the cleats take inspiration from wasn't the usual Smith-inspired slip-on sneakers, which for some, probably made them all the more attractive.
Gold Satin with the usual grape infusion on the epic look intact, Beckham has himself a pair of cleats most sneakerheads might trade their entire collection for based on the rarity of the source material.
Air Jordan 1 Shattered Backboard
Release Date: June 27, 2015
Average Resale Price: $1,005
When those familiar with the kicks game heard Beckham would don cleats inspired by legendary kicks, they probably knew this one was on the way.
The Shattered Backboard edition of the Air Jordan 1 is a classic unlike most others both through its inspiration (a literal shattered backboard by Michael Jordan in Italy back in 1985) and its design.
A Black-Starfish-Sail colorway atop the familiar design, Beckham's cleats don't disrupt the original offering much with his initials down the side and they matched the Cleveland jerseys in a savvy way.
Nike Foamposite One Galaxy
Release Date: February 24, 2012
Average Resale Price: $1,296
The Nike Foamposite One Galaxy was one of those drops sneaker connoisseurs remember where they were at the time of debut: 2012 NBA All-Star weekend
Beckham's cleats didn't have to alter much to get the vibe right while staying true. The galaxy print on the foam shell still stands out today, as does the Obsidian-Anthracite mix everywhere else atop what was already a well-respected design.
Air Jordan 1 Travis Scott
Release Date: May 11, 2019
Average Resale Price: $1,116
One of the most recent offerings on OBJ's slate in the 2019 season, the original Air Jordan 1 collab between Jordan and Travis Scott went with an earthy-brown look and flipped the Swoosh to stand out—as if it needed any help doing so.
Interestingly, Beckham's cleats didn't feature the reverse Swoosh but instead flipped around some of the letters of his initials to pay homage there. Any complaints? Doubtful.
Nike Air Max 97/1 Sean Wotherspoon
Release Date: March 26, 2018
Average Resale Price: $962
The original Air Max 97/1 Sean Wotherspoon was a eye-catcher upon release for its graffiti-looking design, featuring the Air Max 97 upper and the Air Max 1 sole atop Light Blue Fury-Lemon Wash. Corduroy up top and velcro everywhere else with multiple patches and laces made it a versatility king.
That versatility and ability to flash in any environment easily translated to the gridiron, where OBJ's cleats looked like a fun mix between well-done graffiti and a retro hat for good measure.
Nike LeBron 8 South Beach
Release Date: October 16, 2010
Average Resale Price: $830
No shoe can quite match the original South Beach flair of the aptly named LeBron 8, which went out right as he took his talents to Miami.
OBJ's cleats didn't alter much in the process of transitioning the sneaker to the turf. The retro look with a splash of Pink Flash on the expected and respected template only got a dash of modernization from the booming initials down the side.
Nike Air Max 1 Atmos
Release Date: March 17, 2018
Average Resale Price: $339
Faux animal furs, red accents for contrast and an unmistakable design?
That sure sounds like OBJ.
The Air Max 1 Atmos was a fun release in the Animal Pack or otherwise for obvious reasons. Beckham's cleats brought out more of the zebra stripes than usual but played it off nicely with the cheetah print on the initials, forming a package that somehow fit pretty well with his team's uniforms.