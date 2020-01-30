The Inspiration Behind Odell Beckham Jr.’s Cleats from This Season

0 of 8

Source: B/R

Odell Beckham Jr. spent his first NFL season with the Cleveland Browns donning epic cleat after epic cleat during warmups.

Partnering with Nike, the star wide receiver flashed in cleats resembling all sorts of classic sneakers, becoming something of a top sneakerhead in the process.

There were all sorts of superbly done homages to the classics, modern and otherwise. From animal prints to mashups and celebrity-inspired cleats, OBJ had an unforgettable season in the kicks realm.

These cleats stood out above the rest.