Australian Open 2020: Wednesday Replay TV Schedule, Live-Stream Guide

Dominic Thiem advanced to the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals after he shocked Rafael Nadal 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6) at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

Top seed Nadal came off second-best in a battle that lasted a little more than four hours, ending with Thiem as a deserved victor ahead of his maiden Australian Open semi-final appearance.

His next opponent, Alexander Zverev, will line up in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career after he beat Stanislas Wawrinka 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the last eight.

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza took the last two spots in the women's semi-finals and are set to face off after they beat Anett Kontaveit and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in their respective quarters.

Two-time Grand Slam-winner Halep dominated Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 in just 53 minutes, while Muguruza beat Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3 to reach the Australian Open semis for the first time in his career.

Wednesday's Quarter-Final Results

Men's Singles

(7) Alexander Zverev bt. (15) Stanislas Wawrinka: 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (1) Rafael Nadal: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (6)

Women's Singles

(4) Simona Halep bt. (28) Anett Kontaveit: 6-1, 6-1

Garbine Muguruza bt. (30) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: 7-5, 6-3

Thiem's only Grand Slam semi-final appearances prior to 2020 had each occurred at the French Open (four in total), but that statistic changed for the better after his resolute win over Nadal.

The Austrian might have recorded 16 unforced errors more than his opponent and was guilty of more double faults, but it proved sufficient in a match that underlined his composure against a titanic force.

A two-time finalist at Roland Garros, Thiem's surprise victory was greeted with rapturous applause at Rod Laver Arena, via the U.S. Open, setting up a semi opposite a familiar face.

Zverev got off to a miserable start in his matchup against Wawrinka, who was featuring in the last eight of a Grand Slam for the third time in the past four majors.

The 22-year-old recovered and fired in 12 aces over the next three sets, winning 15 of the last 21 games to reach the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

He'll be hard-pressed to make his first final, but one more win would see Zverev become the first German to reach a men's major final since Rainer Schuttler at the 2003 Australian Open, per Gracenote Olympic.

Zverev also reaffirmed in the post-match press conference his intention to donate the entire $2.78 million (£2.1 million) prize money to Australian bushfire relief efforts if he wins the tournament.

Halep saw out an entirely more one-sided match in her meeting with 28th seed Kontaveit, losing only two of the 14 games played and saving the only break point that might have threatened her serve.

Christopher Clarey of The New York Times suggested Halep's heroic performance was indicative of a player primed to win her first Australian Open (a third major overall).

Muguruza may be unseeded—the only such player to make the semi-finals in either draw—but the Spaniard could still stage an upset after she also impressed in her quarter-final triumph over Pavlyuchenkova.

The 26-year-old played out three-setters in each of her first- and second-round wins in Melbourne, but Muguruza has since made lighter work of her opponents and won the past three matches in straight sets. Those include victories over fifth seed Elina Svitolina (6-1, 6-2) and No. 9 Kiki Bertens (6-3, 6-3).

Tennis writer Jose Morgado predicted fans will be treated to an "amazing semi-final." It's Muguruza's first at a major since she lost to Halep at the 2018 French Open, where the Romanian won her first Grand Slam.