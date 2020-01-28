Reds' Eugenio Suarez Has Surgery on Shoulder Injury Suffered in Swimming Pool

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds announced third baseman Eugenio Suarez underwent surgery Tuesday to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder.

Suarez, 28, suffered the injury in a swimming pool. The team expects him to return to action around the start of the season.

