Reds' Eugenio Suarez Has Surgery on Shoulder Injury Suffered in Swimming Pool

Reds' Eugenio Suarez Has Surgery on Shoulder Injury Suffered in Swimming PoolJanuary 28, 2020
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
The Cincinnati Reds announced third baseman Eugenio Suarez underwent surgery Tuesday to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder.
Suarez, 28, suffered the injury in a swimming pool. The team expects him to return to action around the start of the season.
Cincinnati Reds @Reds
Eugenio Suárez today had surgery to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder, an injury suffered recently in a swimming pool. His physical activity will be limited at beginning of spring training. We anticipate him to be ready to play near the beginning of the regular season.
