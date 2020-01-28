Reds' Eugenio Suarez Has Surgery on Shoulder Injury Suffered in Swimming Pool

Blake SchusterContributor IIIJanuary 28, 2020

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez watches his RBI single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Sonny Gray scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds announced third baseman Eugenio Suarez underwent surgery Tuesday to remove loose cartilage in his right shoulder.

Suarez, 28, suffered the injury in a swimming pool. The team expects him to return to action around the start of the season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

