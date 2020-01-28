Antonio Brown Speaks on His Arrest: 'I Put Myself in a Bad Predicament'

Amy Beth Bennett/Associated Press

Antonio Brown now says he put himself in a "bad predicament" following his arrest last week on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown was freed from an ankle monitor and house arrest Tuesday by a Florida judge.

"I put myself in a bad predicament," Brown told USA Today's Josh Peter. "I'm out of it now, man. Unfortunate situation, but we don't make excuses and we're going to make the best of it."

Brown, 31, was shirtless outside the Broward County Courthouse blasting music from his car after the house arrest had been removed. A judge lifted the house arrest restrictions so that Brown could travel within the United States, but he is not allowed outside the country, to possess firearms and must undergo a mental health screening.

Brown is charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief after allegedly physically assaulting the driver of a moving truck over a payment dispute. According to the police report, Brown owed $4,000 for household items but allegedly initially refused to pay the driver and threw rocks at his truck when the driver did not unload his items. Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, later allegedly attacked the driver when he returned to deliver the items after being promised payment.

Holt has also been charged with felony burglary and battery.

An attorney for Brown says he's been "overcharged." In Florida, the maximum penalty for a burglary with battery conviction is life in prison.

"They overcharged him," attorney Lorne Berkeley told reporters. "Once a thorough investigation is done, we believe the charges filed will most likely be very different than they are right now."

Brown remains an NFL free agent while the league investigates sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations against the wide receiver. Brown's former trainer accused him of rape and sexual misconduct in a lawsuit she filed in September. The New England Patriots released him after another woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct and later said he sent her threatening text messages after her story went public.

The New Orleans Saints were the only team to give Brown a workout since his September release. Earlier this month, agent Drew Rosenhaus severed his relationship with Brown.