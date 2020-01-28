HOF Goaltender Ed Belfour Arrested on Mischief, Public Intoxication Charges

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Former NHL goaltender Ed Belfour was arrested Tuesday in Kentucky on charges of third-degree criminal mischief and alcohol intoxication in a public place, according to the Daily News in Bowling Green.

The report said Bowling Green police arrived at the Kentucky Grand Hotel and Spa after receiving a complaint about a drunk and disorderly guest. Officers found Belfour laying on the floor "clutching a curtain rod that had been ripped out of the dry wall above a window next to him" and "kicking the spa door while he was laying on the ground."

Belfour also allegedly attempted to fight a hotel employee and hit a glass window.

The 54-year-old spent 17 seasons in the NHL. He was a two-time Vezina Trophy winner and helped the Dallas Stars lift the Stanley Cup in 1999. He was also inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.

TMZ Sports noted Belfour was arrested in 2000 and 2007 as well.