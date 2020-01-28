Clark Hunt Reflects on Chiefs' Decision to Sign Tyreek Hill to New Contract

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2020

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Kansas City, Mo. It would be an understatement to the greatest degree to say that Chiefs wide receiver has had an eventful year, one marked by the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Now, he’s hoping to return from a hamstring injury in time to help Kansas City win a fourth consecutive AFC West championship.(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley, File)
Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt believes Tyreek Hill's behavior around the team this season validates their decision to give him a long-term contract extension in September.

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, Hunt discussed what he saw from Hill throughout the 2019 campaign that makes him believe the star wide receiver has turned over a new leaf:

"His first year with us, there were some question marks coming into the league. We never had any issues with him. He always was where he was supposed to be, doing what he was supposed to be doing, accountable to the team, listening to his coaches, [being] a good teammate.

"I think we've seen that grow the last three or four years. Certainly, I sense a heightened level of maturity from him this year, which is probably a byproduct of the challenges he went through earlier this year."

In March, Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were the subject of a police investigation into alleged child abuse and neglect involving their three-year-old son, who suffered a broken arm last January. 

Per Angie Ricono of KCTV5, portions of an audio recording featuring Espinal and Hill accusing each other of "troubling behavior" was released. 

In one portion of the recording, Hill denied any wrongdoing with the couple's son. 

"He says Daddy does a lot of things," Hill said.

"A three-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm. ... He is terrified of you," Espinal responded.

"You need to be terrified of me, too, b---h," he replied. "That's why you can't keep a f--king man."

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced Hill was suspended from all team activities pending results of the investigation. 

In June, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told Laura Bower and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star in an email that the case against Hill and Espinal was no longer an active investigation. However, he asserted that his statement from an April 24 press conference—that the couple's son had been hurt but his office couldn't prove who did it—remained true.

The NFL announced on June 19 that Hill wouldn't face a suspension because "based on the evidence presently available" he didn't violate the personal conduct policy. 

In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation after he assaulted Espinal when she was eight weeks pregnant with their son. He received three years probation and was required to attend domestic violence prevention classes, as well as pay a fine and restitution.

Hill, who could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season, signed a three-year extension worth up to $54 million on Sept. 6, two days before the start of the 2019 campaign. He started 12 games during the regular season and both of Kansas City's playoff wins. 

Related

    How Alex Smith Helped Mahomes Develop in Rookie Season

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    How Alex Smith Helped Mahomes Develop in Rookie Season

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Hottest NFL Prospects Coming Out of Senior Bowl Week

    Who raised their draft stock in Mobile, and where are they most likely to land in April?

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Hottest NFL Prospects Coming Out of Senior Bowl Week

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Deal May Be Year Away

    Clark Hunt says the time to extend QB will come in the 'next 12 to 15 months'

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Mahomes Deal May Be Year Away

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Judge Frees Antonio Brown of Ankle Monitor, House Arrest

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Judge Frees Antonio Brown of Ankle Monitor, House Arrest

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report