Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Odds and Advice for Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Event

Morry Gash/Associated Press

For the audience watching Super Bowl LIV with no rooting interest in the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs, the performance of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira at halftime will be a major drawing card.

Lopez is coming off one of the biggest years of her career. She received critical acclaim for her work on the big screen in Hustlers and went on the road for the It's My Party concert tour last year to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Shakira had a 54-show tour in 2018 but has kept a fairly low profile since the NFL announced her for the Super Bowl in September.

Given the singers' natural performative instincts, as well as the pageantry of the Super Bowl, Lopez and Shakira have the potential to put on one of the most memorable halftime shows in recent memory.

Leading up to the showcase event for the NFL's biggest game, here are some of Bovada's notable prop bets for the halftime show.

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Prop Bets and Analysis

How Many Times Will Alex Rodriguez Be Shown During Halftime Show? Over 0.5 +115; Under 0.5 -155



If you follow J.Lo or Alex Rodriguez on social media, it's difficult to find many times when the power couple isn't doing something together.

The Super Bowl halftime show could be a rare instance when it will be hard for Rodriguez to be next to his fiancee. Given how quickly the entire performance moves because of the 13-minute time limit, Fox's television director will have to be explicitly looking for A-Rod in order to get him on camera.

One potential wrinkle is Rodriguez making a surprise on-stage cameo during the performance. He posted a workout video on Instagram with this caption: "I've been really training hard this week for the halftime performance."

It is accompanied by a smiley-face emoji, which could suggest Rodriguez is making a joke, but he grew up in Miami and wouldn't be out of place in the halftime show.

With that said, though, it seems unlikely Rodriguez will do anything on stage unless he's added a few more dance moves to his repertoire.

How Many Wardrobe Changes for Jennifer Lopez? Over 2.5 -160; Under 2.5 +120

Recent history offers a lot of hints about what can happen with this particular prop bet.

When Lady Gaga performed at Super Bowl LI, she only wore two outfits. The 11-time Grammy winner doesn't lack flair in the spotlight, changing her outfit four times on the red carpet at the Met Gala last year. Limiting herself to two in 13 minutes was a show of great restraint by her usual standards.

Beyonce took part in the Super Bowl 50 halftime show but didn't make any wardrobe changes as part of a group of performers that included Coldplay and Bruno Mars.

Katy Perry at Super Bowl XLIX was the last headliner to get at least three outfits into a halftime performance.

It is possible for Lopez to get three outfits into her routine, but the odds don't favor it. The under seems like a safe bet.

Will Pitbull Make an Appearance During the Halftime Show? Yes -550; No +325

This might be the safest bet anyone can make for this year's Super Bowl. Pitbull has already teased a possible appearance while talking to Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier recently.

"Am I in the halftime show? I'm involved in a lot of things that have to do with the Super Bowl," he said. "I'll leave it at that. I plead the fifth that this question might incriminate me."

Super Bowl LIV is taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Pitbull is from the city and makes no secret of his love for all Miami-based sports teams. He released a hype video for the 2009 Marlins, which also happened to be the last time they finished with a winning record (87-75).

Major League Baseball got Pitbull to briefly pause his 2017 tour with Enrique Iglesias to perform at Marlins Park for the Home Run Derby.

Aside from Pitbull's association with Miami, TMZ reported in September that his camp was in negotiations with Lopez's camp about making a cameo appearance during the halftime show. Plus, Pitbull featured in one of Lopez's most popular singles, "On the Floor."

If Pitbull doesn't show up on stage during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, it will be a bigger upset than anything that could happen in sports in 2020.