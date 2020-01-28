Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay Injury Updates

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay could both be back on the training pitch soon as they continue their rehabilitation from injury.

The midfield duo have been huge losses for the Red Devils, leaving United short of options and quality in the centre of the pitch.

According to the club's official website, the Norwegian said there are no fixed dates on Pogba and McTominay's returns but gave positive indications about their progress:

"It's hard to put timescales on long-term injuries, because they also need the training before they're injury free and they need to be match fit, or fitter, to be able to play.

"Paul has had his cast off and Scott's took his braces off, so at least now they can start doing work on the grass soon."

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Pogba posted an Instagram story on Tuesday (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News) showing his leg with his cast removed after recent ankle surgery, with the word "patience" displayed on the photo.

The 2018 World Cup winner has suffered repeatedly with leg issues this season, reducing him to only seven Premier League appearances this term.

McTominay has developed as a leader for the Red Devils on the pitch, but the Scotland international has been missing since Boxing Day after suffering a knee injury in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. Pogba replaced McTominay from the bench in the match, and neither has featured since.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

According to the Telegraph (h/t the Daily Star's Ollie Salt), the 23-year-old could be back in late February if his rehabilitation goes well.

United travel to Manchester City on Wednesday for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, and the Red Devils continue to be reliant on Nemanja Matic and Fred in the centre of the field. Solskjaer's side trail 3-1 from the first leg.

Both midfielders have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. However, they don't allow Solskjaer to play an expansive game through the middle.

Matic remains a convincing defensive presence, but Fred is forced to provide mobility on his own through central midfield.

United need Pogba and McTominay available as soon as possible, and a top-four finish in the Premier League could become increasingly unlikely if the Red Devils' key players fail to recover in the weeks ahead.