Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay Injury Updates

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Paul Pogba of Manchester United wearing his personalised wrist bands against racism during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on December 26, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay could both be back on the training pitch soon as they continue their rehabilitation from injury.

The midfield duo have been huge losses for the Red Devils, leaving United short of options and quality in the centre of the pitch.

According to the club's official website, the Norwegian said there are no fixed dates on Pogba and McTominay's returns but gave positive indications about their progress:

"It's hard to put timescales on long-term injuries, because they also need the training before they're injury free and they need to be match fit, or fitter, to be able to play.

"Paul has had his cast off and Scott's took his braces off, so at least now they can start doing work on the grass soon."

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba runs away from Newcastle United's English midfielder Matthew Longstaff (L) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, nort
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Pogba posted an Instagram story on Tuesday (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News) showing his leg with his cast removed after recent ankle surgery, with the word "patience" displayed on the photo.

The 2018 World Cup winner has suffered repeatedly with leg issues this season, reducing him to only seven Premier League appearances this term.

McTominay has developed as a leader for the Red Devils on the pitch, but the Scotland international has been missing since Boxing Day after suffering a knee injury in the 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. Pogba replaced McTominay from the bench in the match, and neither has featured since.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Andy Carroll of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 6, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

According to the Telegraph (h/t the Daily Star's Ollie Salt), the 23-year-old could be back in late February if his rehabilitation goes well.

United travel to Manchester City on Wednesday for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, and the Red Devils continue to be reliant on Nemanja Matic and Fred in the centre of the field. Solskjaer's side trail 3-1 from the first leg.

Both midfielders have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. However, they don't allow Solskjaer to play an expansive game through the middle.

Matic remains a convincing defensive presence, but Fred is forced to provide mobility on his own through central midfield.

United need Pogba and McTominay available as soon as possible, and a top-four finish in the Premier League could become increasingly unlikely if the Red Devils' key players fail to recover in the weeks ahead.

Related

    Portuguese Press: Man Utd-Fernandes Deal Struck

    Whisper it quietly...

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Portuguese Press: Man Utd-Fernandes Deal Struck

    Lucas Sposito
    via Sport Witness

    Report: Atletico Moving on from Cavani

    PSG rejected second bid, forcing Spanish side to look elsewhere (L'Equipe)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Atletico Moving on from Cavani

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance

    Report: Barca, Roma Agree Perez Deal

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Barca, Roma Agree Perez Deal

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Dortmund's Move for Emre Can Depends on Alcacer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dortmund's Move for Emre Can Depends on Alcacer

    BVB Buzz
    via BVB Buzz