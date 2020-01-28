2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Execs 'Concerned' with Quality of QBs After Joe Burrow

John Amis/Associated Press

Even though the 2020 NFL draft class features a number of notable names at quarterback, the actual quality of those players is a subject of great debate among professional scouts and executives.

Per ESPN.com, one NFL scout called the 2020 quarterback class "not good overall," and it was noted LSU's Joe Burrow is the only consensus "franchise" player in the group.

"There are a couple guys that are definitely going high ... a couple that will go higher than they should because that always happens because it's such a needy position. But there's not a lot of [depth]," the scout said.

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa gave at least one scout concerns beyond the dislocated hip he suffered Nov. 16 against Mississippi State.

"He's smart, he's got a good arm," the scout said. "But after that great performance in the title game as a freshman (against Georgia), he hasn't been as good in the big games. And he might not have that kind of talent around him at the receiver position."

Tagovailoa didn't have a great completion percentage this season against LSU (21-of-40 passing), but he did throw for 418 yards and four touchdowns in Alabama's 46-41 loss. He was shaky in last year's title game loss to Clemson with two interceptions in a 44-16 defeat.

Oregon's Justin Herbert got a mostly positive review from a scout: "We did a lot of work on him obviously during the college football season. I didn't hear a lot of complaints about his ability."

Burrow seems like the only known quantity in this class right now. He is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals coming off a Heisman-winning season at LSU.

The quarterbacks in this class will have opportunities to increase their draft stock during the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 23.