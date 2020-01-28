Raheem Mostert Says 49ers Contract Prohibits Him from Surfing

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert won't be catching any waves in Miami before Super Bowl LIV because of a stipulation in his three-year, $8.7 million contract.

Mostert told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler his deal with the Niners prevents him from partaking in any "extraordinary sports," which includes surfing.

"That was put in this year. I'm not allowed to," he said Monday. "I'll be able to have time to do that when I'm done playing ball. I'm not too bummed about it. I have one objective, one goal, and that's to play the game I love right now and to play in the Super Bowl."

Mostert is a longtime surfer who grew up in Florida. His last journey on his surfboard came in January 2019, two months before signing his contract, per Fowler.

The 27-year-old Purdue product is coming off a breakout performance against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game. He tallied 220 yards on 29 carries (7.6 YPC) with four touchdowns. He added a pair of catches for six yards.

Mostert, who's spent time with seven teams since going undrafted in 2015, only topped 100 yards once during the regular season.

Now he's listed third among Super Bowl MVP favorites behind only the two quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.