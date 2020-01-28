Giovani Lo Celso, Tottenham Make Real Betis Transfer Permanent with New Contract

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on Tuesday they've signed Giovani Lo Celso on a permanent deal from Real Betis.

The midfielder joined Spurs on loan in the summer, and the deal included an option to make the transfer a full-time one. Tottenham posted on their Twitter feed they have exercised that option, with Lo Celso signing a contract until 2025 with the north London outfit:

On the same day, Spurs confirmed the sale of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan, with the Denmark international departing the club after six-and-a-half years.

Lo Celso will hope to be a long-term replacement for Eriksen, one of the most creative players in the Premier League during his time with Spurs.

Spanish football writer Colin Millar provided further details:

The Argentina international had a slow start to life at Tottenham, as he struggled with injury issues and failed to get up to speed. However, there have been more positive signs from the 23-year-old in recent weeks.

From his midfield berth, Lo Celso has showcased increased authority, as he's able to take the ball in tight spaces and put defenders on the back foot. He produced this brilliant surge on Saturday to help Tottenham take the lead in their FA Cup showdown with Southampton:

Following that match, manager Jose Mourinho had high praise and confirmed Spurs would look to complete a permanent transfer:

With Tottenham spending big to bring him in, there will be more pressure on Lo Celso to elevate his game and provide the kind of output that made Eriksen a fan favourite.

Spurs writer Chris Miller noted Lo Celso isn't all about elegance on the ball, though:

At the moment, Mourinho appears to be handling his integration into the side well, with Lo Celso slowly becoming acquainted with English football and showing improvements whenever he takes to the field.

For the next few years, he looks like the man who will be at Spurs' playmaking hub. Given he's earned more and more favour with supporters and is having an increasingly positive influence on the team, the indications are that Tottenham will not regret exercising their option on this transfer.