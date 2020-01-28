Australian Open 2020: Results, Highlights, Tuesday Scores Recap from Melbourne

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images

Ashleigh Barty's dreams of winning her home Grand Slam are still alive after she beat Petra Kvitova to advance to the semi-finals of the 2020 Australian Open.

The Aussie favourite and top seed produced her best performance of the tournament so far on Tuesday, as she ran out an emphatic 7-6 (6), 6-2 winner at the Rod Laver Arena. Next up for Barty is Sofia Kenin, who beat Ons Jabeur on the same day.

In the men's draw, Roger Federer produced another remarkable performance, saving seven match points and eventually beating Tennys Sandgren in a five-set epic. The winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic is next for him in the last four.

Australian Open - Tuesday Results

Women's Draw

(1) Ashleigh Barty bt. (7) Petra Kvitova: 7-6 (6), 6-2

(14) Sofia Kenin bt. Ons Jabeur: 6-4, 6-4

Men's Draw

(3) Roger Federer bt. Tennys Sandgren: 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3

Tuesday Recap

As the top seed and a Grand Slam champion, there has naturally been a lot of expectation on Barty to perform at the Australian Open this year.

At times in the tournament it has appeared as though that pressure has got to her, although on Tuesday Barty looked at ease against a high-class player in Kvitova. After edging a tight first set via a tiebreak, the Aussie seemed to relish the occasion in the second stanza.

Per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, Barty has notoriously struggled against the better players in the big tournaments:

Following the match, Barty praised the spirit of her opponent, who was able to beat her at this stage of the competition a year ago:

Next up for the home hope will be Kenin, who has improved her form as the tournament has gone on.

Following a comeback win over her compatriot Coco Gauff in Round 4, the American was full of confidence on Tuesday and was able to nullify the threat posed by Jabeur with relative ease. Afterwards, the two players exchanged pleasantries on social media:

The match of the day came in the men's draw, with Federer calling upon every sinew of his champion mentality to fight past Sandgren.

Incredibly, the latter saw seven match points pass him by in the fourth set, with a combination of nerves and fine Federer play preventing him from getting the job done. After the veteran levelled the match at two sets each, there was only going to be one winner.

Afterwards, the 38-year-old said he was lucky to win, but didn't stop believing he could, per tennis writer Reem Abulleil:

This was Federer's second five-set win in succession at the tournament, and it will be a challenge for him to recuperate physically for the semi-finals.

Things are likely to get more challenging for the 20-time Grand Slam champion too, with either defending champion Djokovic or Raonic to come.