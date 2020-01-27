Patrick Mahomes on Super Bowl 54: Chiefs Want to 'Get One' for HC Andy Reid

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Mahomes Mania has descended upon Miami, but the Kansas City Chiefs' MVP quarterback wants to capture Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 2 for reasons other than himself.

"We want to go out there; we wanna play our best football," Mahomes told NFL Network's Michael Irvin at Super Bowl Opening Night at Miami's Marlins Park. "We know we're playing a great opponent, but we're gonna try to win the game and get one for Coach [Andy] Reid. Get one for Kansas City."

Reid is the winningest head coach in NFL history without a Super Bowl or NFL Championship, per NFL Research. The 61-year-old, who arrived in Kansas City after serving as head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012, previously lost Super Bowl XXXIX 24-21 to the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years by defeating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 19.

Mahomes has been the driving force behind the Chiefs' success, and Reid commended the 2017 10th overall pick:

The 24-year-old led the Chiefs' historic 24-point comeback in the divisional round against the Houston Texans before authoring an iconic moment in franchise history during a first-half comeback against the Titans:

Reid has long been heralded for his ability to get the most out of his quarterbacks, but he has never had a talent at the position like Mahomes. The duo is so synced, in fact, they finish each other's sentences:

Mahomes' stellar postseason run comes after injuries hampered his regular season. The reigning MVP played through an ailing ankle before a dislocated kneecap suffered in Week 7 caused him to miss two games. He seems now to be completely healed and fully in form at just the right time.

Winning Kansas City's first Super Bowl title since the 1969 season won't be a gimme, though. The Niners thoroughly dominated the NFC playoffs and arrive in Miami with just as much momentum as the Chiefs.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.