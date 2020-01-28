Puppy Bowl XVI 2020: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Puppy Bowl XVI 2020: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and MoreJanuary 28, 2020
Get the doggie treats ready, the Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is back.
Team Fluff and Team Ruff will take the field in Puppy Bowl XVI for the coveted "Lombarky Trophy" and bragging rights as this year's top dogs.
There will be 96 adoptable puppies from 61 shelters vying for first downs and flourishes into the end zone.
Just like last season, the trophy will be presented by Chewy.com to the winner, while the pup with the most touchdowns will take home the Milk-Bone Most Valuable Puppy award.
The attack of the adorable pooches will take place on Super Bowl Sunday at GEICO Stadium.
Puppy Bowl XVI Schedule
Date: Sunday, Feb. 2
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Watch: Animal Planet
Puppy Bowl XVI Starting Lineup
Team Fluff
Anise: Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retriever
Bert: Great Pyrenees/Weimaraner
Bobby: Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle
Coach: Treeing Walker/Coonhound/Boxer
Darcy: Chihuahua/Maltese
Dolly: Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd
Duncan: Collie
Granny Smith: Catahoula/American Staffordshire Terrier
Killian: Great Dane
Kingery: Boxer/American Staffordshire Terrier
Lucca: Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua
Papaya: Labrador Retriever/Border Collie
Rocky Road: German Shepherd/Samoyed
Rooster: Bulldog/American Staffordshire Terrier
Rummy: Chihuahua/Boston Terrier
Sadie: American Staffordshire Terrier/American Bulldog
Sol: Chihuahua/Border Collie
Spritz: German Shepherd/Rottweiler
Theodore: Pomeranian/Siberian Husky
Wilbur: Miniature Poodle/Shih Tzu
Team Ruff
Aspen: Australian Cattle Dog/Cocker Spaniel
Betty: Bulldog
Brody: Chihuahua/Miniature Dachshund
Cafecito: Crested/Yorkshire Terrier
Candy: Old English Sheepdog/Boxer
Crumpet: American Staffordshire Terrier
Daphne: German Shepherd
Ferris: Labrador Retriever/American Eskimo
Filbert: Shetland Sheepdog/Border Collie
Gina: Labrador Retriever/Chow Chow
Goldie: Rottweiler/American Staffordshire Terrier
Huck: Miniature Poodle/Shih Tzu
Jack: Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle
Kenny: Golden Retriever/Boxer
Lee: Alaskan Malamute/White Swiss Shepherd
Linus: Pomeranian/Miniature Poodle
Maverick: Miniature Longhair Dachshund/Pekingese
Mocha: Australian Cattle Dog/Lacy Dog
Poppy: Bichon Frise/Papillon
Rhubarb: Miniature Schnauzer/Shih Tzu
Starla: Cocker Spaniel/Siberian Husky
Strudel: Miniature Pinscher/Toy Poodle
For a closer look at the starting lineup, or to see which puppy is the cutest, check out the photo gallery.
Coach and Kingery will try to lead Team Fluff to victory, while Linus will be out to prove Team Ruff is the squad to beat.
In addition to the show put on by the two teams, there will be the Arm and Hammer Clump and Seal Litter Kitty Halftime Show featuring Catira and Jennipurr Lopez.
Then there's the Pylon Cam, Water Bowl Cam and Puppy Kiss Cam presented by Chewy.com.
Jill Rappaport, best known for her role on American Dreams, will host the Subaru Pup Close and Personal segments.
Superstar pups will be able to tune up before the game in the Home Depot Training Room and VIPs (Very Impawtant Purrers) will be treated to aerial views from the Temptations Skybox.
There will be a pawful of players with disabilities in Puppy Bowl XVI, including Ferris the three-legged Labrador, along with the Great Dane Kismet and Chihuahua mix Paprika, both of whom are deaf.
Last year, Team Ruff beat Team Fluff 59-51 to take home the Lombarky.
This season, Team Fluff will be on a mission to show their bite is as good as their bark.
