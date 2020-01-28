Puppy Bowl XVI 2020: Date, Starting Lineup, TV Schedule and More

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Get the doggie treats ready, the Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is back.

Team Fluff and Team Ruff will take the field in Puppy Bowl XVI for the coveted "Lombarky Trophy" and bragging rights as this year's top dogs.

There will be 96 adoptable puppies from 61 shelters vying for first downs and flourishes into the end zone.

Just like last season, the trophy will be presented by Chewy.com to the winner, while the pup with the most touchdowns will take home the Milk-Bone Most Valuable Puppy award.

The attack of the adorable pooches will take place on Super Bowl Sunday at GEICO Stadium.

Puppy Bowl XVI Schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Watch: Animal Planet

Puppy Bowl XVI Starting Lineup

Team Fluff

Anise: Australian Cattle Dog/Labrador Retriever

Bert: Great Pyrenees/Weimaraner

Bobby: Lhasa Apso/Miniature Poodle

Coach: Treeing Walker/Coonhound/Boxer

Darcy: Chihuahua/Maltese

Dolly: Labrador Retriever/German Shepherd

Duncan: Collie

Granny Smith: Catahoula/American Staffordshire Terrier

Killian: Great Dane

Kingery: Boxer/American Staffordshire Terrier

Lucca: Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua

Papaya: Labrador Retriever/Border Collie

Rocky Road: German Shepherd/Samoyed

Rooster: Bulldog/American Staffordshire Terrier

Rummy: Chihuahua/Boston Terrier

Sadie: American Staffordshire Terrier/American Bulldog

Sol: Chihuahua/Border Collie

Spritz: German Shepherd/Rottweiler

Theodore: Pomeranian/Siberian Husky

Wilbur: Miniature Poodle/Shih Tzu

Team Ruff

Aspen: Australian Cattle Dog/Cocker Spaniel

Betty: Bulldog

Brody: Chihuahua/Miniature Dachshund

Cafecito: Crested/Yorkshire Terrier

Candy: Old English Sheepdog/Boxer

Crumpet: American Staffordshire Terrier

Daphne: German Shepherd

Ferris: Labrador Retriever/American Eskimo

Filbert: Shetland Sheepdog/Border Collie

Gina: Labrador Retriever/Chow Chow

Goldie: Rottweiler/American Staffordshire Terrier

Huck: Miniature Poodle/Shih Tzu

Jack: Chihuahua/Miniature Poodle

Kenny: Golden Retriever/Boxer

Lee: Alaskan Malamute/White Swiss Shepherd

Linus: Pomeranian/Miniature Poodle

Maverick: Miniature Longhair Dachshund/Pekingese

Mocha: Australian Cattle Dog/Lacy Dog

Poppy: Bichon Frise/Papillon

Rhubarb: Miniature Schnauzer/Shih Tzu

Starla: Cocker Spaniel/Siberian Husky

Strudel: Miniature Pinscher/Toy Poodle

For a closer look at the starting lineup, or to see which puppy is the cutest, check out the photo gallery.

Coach and Kingery will try to lead Team Fluff to victory, while Linus will be out to prove Team Ruff is the squad to beat.

In addition to the show put on by the two teams, there will be the Arm and Hammer Clump and Seal Litter Kitty Halftime Show featuring Catira and Jennipurr Lopez.

Then there's the Pylon Cam, Water Bowl Cam and Puppy Kiss Cam presented by Chewy.com.

Jill Rappaport, best known for her role on American Dreams, will host the Subaru Pup Close and Personal segments.

Superstar pups will be able to tune up before the game in the Home Depot Training Room and VIPs (Very Impawtant Purrers) will be treated to aerial views from the Temptations Skybox.

There will be a pawful of players with disabilities in Puppy Bowl XVI, including Ferris the three-legged Labrador, along with the Great Dane Kismet and Chihuahua mix Paprika, both of whom are deaf.

Last year, Team Ruff beat Team Fluff 59-51 to take home the Lombarky.

This season, Team Fluff will be on a mission to show their bite is as good as their bark.

