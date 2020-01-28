Copa del Rey 2020: Round-of-16 Odds, Live-Stream Schedule and Picks

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and Real Madrid both feature in the last 16 of the Copa del Rey, with the Spanish giants attempting to book a quarter-finals appearance.

Los Blancos take to the road on Wednesday to face Real Zaragoza, while the Blaugrana welcome Leganes to the Camp Nou the following day.

Elsewhere, Sevilla travel to Mirandes of the Segunda Division, and Valencia are away at Cultural Leonesa.

Copa Fixtures and Picks

Tuesday, January 28

Tenerife vs. Athletic Bilbao: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, Bilbao win

Wednesday, January 29

Cultural Leonesa vs. Valencia: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET, Valenica win

Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET, Villarreal win

CD Badajoz vs. Granada: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, Granada win

Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, Sociedad win

Real Zaragoza vs. Real Madrid: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, Madrid win

Thursday, January 30

Barcelona vs. Leganes: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. GMT, 1 p.m. ET, Barca win

Mirandes vs. Sevilla: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, Sevilla win

Live-streaming available in the United States on ESPN+.

Odds (via Caesars unless stated)

Tenerife 81-20, Bilbao 77-100, draw 5-2

Leonesa 31-5 Valencia 8-15 draw 57-17 (via Oddschecker)

Vallecano 49-20 Villarreal 23-20 draw 47-20

Badajoz 13-5 Granada 19-16 draw 12-5 (via Oddschecker)

Sociedad 19-10 Osasuna 53-10 draw 16-5

Zaragoza 31-5 Madrid 43-20 draw 67-20

Barca 17-100 Leganes 16-1 draw 63-10

Mirandes 31-5 Sevilla 8-15 draw 7-2 (via Oddschecker)

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

As the business end of the competition approaches, La Liga clubs will be eyeing the potential for Copa del Rey success.

Barca are the most successful team in the Copa after winning the competition 30 times, while Madrid have 19 victories.

Los Blancos must bypass a six-time Copa winner in Zaragoza to make the quarter-finals, but the Aragon-based club have experienced better days.

Los Manos have spent six consecutive seasons outside of the top flight and currently sit fourth in the Segunda Division.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

AS reported Gareth Bale is expected to be omitted from Zinedine Zidane's squad for the trip to Zaragoza as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Leganes will travel to Catalonia to play Barca, but Los Pepineros have minimal Copa pedigree to lean on.

The team from the outskirts of the Spanish capital have never won a major trophy, and they are second-bottom in La Liga after a miserable campaign.

Leganes have won only three top-flight games this season, and avoiding relegation will take priority over a successful cup run.

Barca suffered a scare in the previous round at Ibiza, but two late goals from Antoine Griezmann saved the Spanish champions after trailing to a ninth-minute opener.