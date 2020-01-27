Saints Rumors: Taysom Hill Seen as QB of Future Amid Drew Brees Retirement Buzz

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Drew Brees may or may not be retiring from the NFL. The New Orleans Saints quarterback revealed to Amie Just of the Times-Picayune on Saturday that he will "give it a month or so" before deciding on his future.

Regardless of Brees' decision, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, the Saints' future is in good hands.

"Brees, it's Saints or nobody," Glazer said Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, "and [head coach] Sean Payton has already said, 'Yeah, if he wants back, he's back.' Like it's not a question in his mind. It's just, the question of what Drew wants to do. They do have their quarterback of the future on the roster too. That quarterback will be Taysom Hill."

Brees is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, per Spotrac.

The 41-year-old explained his mindset to Just earlier in the week:

"I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of [returning]. "To me, each one of these contracts, I don't know how many it's been with the Saints, I've played with them 14 years, each one, it's not a matter of if it gets done, it's when. At this stage of my career, it's not a given that I'm coming back every year, but when that time comes, I'll always be a Saint."

Brees, who departed the then-San Diego Chargers for New Orleans in 2006 free agency and won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints, missed five games during the 2019 campaign with a thumb injury on his throwing hand.

In his absence, Teddy Bridgewater served as the starting quarterback. The 2014 first-round pick went 5-0 and threw for 1,205 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 69.7 percent of his passes in those games. Bridgewater is also an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Hill, meanwhile, is a restricted free agent. The 29-year-old completed just three passes for 55 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions last season, but he has developed into an invaluable weapon as a rusher and receiver.

Hill ran for 156 yards and one touchdown and caught 19 balls for 234 yards and six touchdowns across 16 regular-season games. The undrafted BYU product showed off his passing ability in the Saints' 26-20 wild-card overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, though:

In fact, he was all over the field:

Glazer is not the only one to report Hill as Brees' heir apparent:

Bridgewater likely played himself into a lucrative free-agent contract to start somewhere else. Hill has proved his value within the system of Payton and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. while learning from one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.

Hill spent five seasons at BYU from 2012-16. He threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns and 31 interceptions while completing 58.2 percent of his passes.