Ex-Nebraska HC Bo Pelini Reportedly Set to Be LSU's New Defensive Coordinator

Bo Pelini may be nearing a return to the LSU coaching staff.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported the Tigers are expected to hire Pelini as their defensive coordinator, replacing Dave Aranda. Pelini, who has been Youngstown State's head coach since 2015, will earn "around" $2 million annually from his deal with LSU.

