Ex-Nebraska HC Bo Pelini Reportedly Set to Be LSU's New Defensive Coordinator

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2020

MORGANTOWN, WV - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Bo Pelini of the Youngstown State Penguins looks on during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on September 10, 2016 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Bo Pelini may be nearing a return to the LSU coaching staff.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported the Tigers are expected to hire Pelini as their defensive coordinator, replacing Dave Aranda. Pelini, who has been Youngstown State's head coach since 2015, will earn "around" $2 million annually from his deal with LSU.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

