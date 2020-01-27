Super Bowl 54: 49ers vs. Chiefs Opening Night Location and Times

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face the media for the first time in Miami on Monday as part of this year's Super Bowl Opening Night.

The event will take place at Marlins Park and allows fans to watch the personnel from both squads answer a wide array of questions.

Opening Night is typically a less-traditional type of question-and-answer format with a good amount of questions not dealing with football at all.

For example, last year's Opening Night produced responses like Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips saying Drake was his favorite rapper. New England Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty were asked if they ever switched places to confuse head coach Bill Belichick, per Sports Illustrated's Kalyn Kahler.

Super Bowl Opening Night Info

Date: Monday, January 27

Location: Marlins Park, Miami

Interview Times: Kansas City (7 p.m. ET); San Francisco (9 p.m. ET)

While Monday's set of interviews will present us with a less serious side of the players and coaches, the 49ers and Chiefs started to break down the game itself before departing for Miami.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is making his second Super Bowl appearance as a head coach. The first one occurred in 2005 with the Philadelphia Eagles in a loss to the New England Patriots.

Reid has 207 regular-season wins and 14 playoff victories. Some talk leading up to the Super Bowl will involve if a championship will cement his perception as one of the NFL's best head coaches.

The 61-year-old did not seem too concerned with one game defining his legacy when asked by NBC Sports' Peter King:

"Everybody's gonna have their opinion on whether you can coach or can't coach. Or this or that. I've been doing it a long time. Loved every minute. I love the relationships maybe most of all. I love putting the strategy together with my young coaches. I get in there and grind with them. I got some great minds that love to study and be creative. Everything else? Eh. It is what it is."

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan also has a previous history with Super Bowl failure as an offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons.

In 2017, the Falcons famously blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots, and while Shanahan was hurt by the result in the immediate days after, he said last week that he does not think too much about it, per the Associated Press' Josh Dubow:

"Not much at all anymore, to tell you the truth. You do it every second. The days after were real tough. Losing a Super Bowl is extremely tough for everybody, especially when you lose one when you have a 28-3 lead. The way it came down on me personally, I didn't react to that, the way people would expect, because there were definitely parts in that Super Bowl that I would love to have back and stuff I was very hard on myself, but the whole narrative of if I would've just ran it, we would've won. I know that wasn't the case."

The history both coaches have with the Super Bowl is one of the many storylines that will be talked about at length ahead of Sunday's 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Kansas City's chase of its first title since its last Super Bowl appearance in 1969 will be a prominent headline, as will San Francisco's seventh title-game matchup and its Lombardi Trophy drought of 24 years.

The comparison of young quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo should be a topic touched upon by many in the coming days.

Mahomes achieved more success in the first two rounds of the playoffs, as he produced 615 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Garoppolo took a back seat to the 49ers' rushing game, as he put up 208 passing yards in the divisional and conference championship rounds.

The pair of signal-callers are ushering in a new era of quarterbacks in the Super Bowl, as this is the first time since Super Bowl XLVII that Tom Brady or Peyton Manning is not involved in the contest.

Plenty of other storylines will develop throughout the buildup to the Super Bowl, but the serious ones are expected to pop up later, with Monday's event more lighthearted than the others.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.