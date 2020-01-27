Ex-NFL Safety Donovin Darius Arrested on Misdemeanor DUI Charge

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former NFL safety Donovin Darius was arrested Sunday and charged with driving under the influence, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

The 44-year-old crashed his car before telling rescue workers he ingested 20-30 pills and was suicidal, causing them to bring him immediately to a hospital. Jacksonville police found two pill bottles in his car.

Though he was absentee booked into jail, he can remain in the hospital for up to 72 hours for evaluation.

Darius was charged with a misdemeanor DUI, but police were unable to conduct a field sobriety test because he was unable to stand on his own. He also had slurred speech, per DiRocco.

The safety had spent 10 years in the NFL, nine with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being taken in the first round of the 1998 draft.

He started every game he played during his stretch with the Jaguars, totaling 14 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. Darius ranked second on the team in tackles in 1999, when Jacksonville had the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL and reached the AFC Championship Game after going 14-2 during the regular season.

No court date has yet been set.