Super Bowl Halftime Show 2020: Odds, Expected Songs for JLo, Shakira Performance

Suffice it to say Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are planning big things for their Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

The performers held a press conference Thursday, saying they plan to dedicate part of the event to late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash Sunday. Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was one of those who died.

"Life is so fragile," Shakira told reporters. "And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage."

Lopez, meanwhile, said she expects the performance to be "empowering."

With hits in their repertoires dating back more than two decades, odds are the show will be a combination of excitement, remembrance and culture. Here is a look at some of the hits that should be on the playlist for Sunday, along with some betting props.

The Definites

'Whenever, Wherever'

If we don't hear one of the catchiest dance love songs of all time, we riot.

We will hear it. And it will be amazing.

'If You Had My Love' and 'Love Don't Cost a Thing'

Expect these to be part of some short medley given the songs' moods don't exactly match the upbeat Super Bowl vibe. That said, you can't have a Jennifer Lopez performance without these certified bangers. It just wouldn't be right.

Maybe Shakira will even throw in "Underneath Your Clothes" and make everyone look longingly at their significant other with wing sauce-covered hands.

'Hips Don't Lie'

Shakira's hips began telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth in 2006, and they have not stopped since.

"On the Floor'

Come on. It's Miami. This is one of the biggest singles of J.Lo's career. Mr. Worldwide will be there in his best white pants. This will be the meme highlight of the night.

'She Wolf'

While not Shakira's biggest hit, "She Wolf" is the odds-on favorite to open the halftime performance, per Bovada. We will trust the oddsmakers here and assume the favorite will wind up in the set somewhere.