Australian Open 2020: Monday Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream Guide

MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

Alexander Zverev progressed to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the first time on Monday, producing a clinical display to beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

In the last eight, the German will face Stanislas Wawrinka, who got the better of Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. Top seed Rafael Nadal and home favourite Nick Kyrgios were also involved in an epic encounter on Rod Laver Arena, which the Spaniard won in four sets.

In the women's bracket, fourth seed Simona Halep continued her excellent run with a routine win over Elise Mertens, while Garbine Muguruza coasted past Kiki Bertens to continue her recent rejuvenation.

Here are some of Monday's results from the competition and the key details on where to rewatch the action from down under.

Australian Open - Monday Results

Men's Draw

(15) Stanislas Wawrinka bt. (4) Daniil Medvedev: 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (10) Gael Monfils: 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

(7) Alexander Zverev bt. (17) Andrey Rublev: 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

Women's Draw

(4) Simona Halep bt. (16) Elise Mertens: 6-4, 6-4

Garbine Muguruza bt. (9) Kiki Bertens: 6-3, 6-3

(30) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt. (17) Angelique Kerber: 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 6-2

(28) Anett Kontaveit bt. Iga Swiatek: 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5

UK Replay Schedule (Time GMT)

TV Info: Eurosport 1 at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Live Stream: Eurosport Player

U.S. Replay Schedule (Time ET)

TV Info: ESPN 2 at 2 p.m., Tennis Channel 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Live Stream: Tennis Channel Everywhere

Monday Review

While Zverev has long been one of the most talented players on the ATP circuit, he's rarely translated that ability into strong showings at the Grand Slam events.

In Australia, there have been some signs of him doing just that. Rublev was a potentially awkward opponent for the seventh seed, but Zverev was able to deal with the challenge in a professional manner and in doing so improved his previous best run at the Australian Open.

Zverev served expertly to get the better of the in-form Russian:

Next up will be Wawrinka, as he recovered from a two sets to one deficit to get by Medvedev.

The Swiss showcased the spirit and stamina that's become his trademark throughout his career, digging deep in the fourth set to win the tiebreak and then taking the game away from the fourth seed after that.

Per The Tennis Podcast, Wawrinka seems to raise his game when pitted against some of the best young players in the world:

The women's bracket has been full of drama to this point, although Halep has continued to advance with authority in Melbourne.

At this stage, the Wimbledon champion appears as though she will be tough to beat, with the intensity and inventiveness she's shown throughout the tournament too much for Mertens to cope with on Monday.

Afterwards, the Romanian detailed how she will be spending her time between the matches:

Alongside Halep, Muguruza is arguably the player looking the strongest in the women's bracket, as she's rediscovered the form that has led to her winning two Grand Slam titles previously.

The former Wimbledon and French Open champion endured a challenging 2019 and is unseeded for this event. However, on the evidence of her win over Bertens, Muguruza should be among the favourites for victory.