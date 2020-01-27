Super Bowl Odds 2020: Latest Vegas Lines Before 49ers vs. Chiefs Media Day

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Pro Bowl has come and passed. Now, the NFL is only focused on the biggest game of the year: Super Bowl LIV.

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a first-time Super Bowl matchup that is guaranteed to crown a fresh champion. The 49ers' last title came in the 1994 season, while the Chiefs haven't won it since the 1969 campaign.

Before the game or any of the week's practices, players and coaches from both teams will convene at Marlins Park in Miami for Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday. Previously known as media day, the event has turned into a primetime spectacle in recent years that puts the spotlight on these teams only six days before the big game.

Here's a look at everything you need to know for Super Bowl LIV, including the latest betting odds and lines, followed by a closer look at what to expect from Super Bowl Opening Night.

Super Bowl LIV Information

Date: Sunday, Feb. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Odds (via Caesars): Kansas City -117 (bet $117 to win $100); San Francisco -103

Spreads (via Caesars): Kansas City -1; Over/Under 54.5 points

Super Bowl Opening Night Preview

On Sunday, the 49ers and Chiefs both arrived in Miami. Now, there's less than a week until these teams will be at Hard Rock Stadium to kick off Super Bowl LIV.

However, Super Bowl Opening Night won't be held at that venue. Instead, it's taking place at nearby Marlins Park, the home of MLB's Miami Marlins. It should provide a unique environment that is much different from most others in sports.

That's because these aren't traditional press conferences. Players and coaches will likely be asked plenty of non-football questions from non-traditional media members. That could provide some funny answers that are sure to be circulating on social media after the event.

Of course, many fans will also be in attendance to hear those answers live. Fan experience is one of the main reasons why this event is taking place in Marlins Park.

"Marlins Park gives us the opportunity to have the flexibility to fit more fans," NFL senior director of event operations Eric Finkelstein said, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. "It's a bigger space than a lot of places where we've been to do this event. We've done them in arenas and other smaller spaces, but since we're in a much larger space, it gives us that opportunity to bring fans right into the action and see all the different interactions."

The Chiefs' session will begin at 7 p.m. ET, while the 49ers' session starts at 9 p.m. ET.

For many players who will be answering questions, this will be their first time experiencing the event. Because neither of these franchises have been to the Super Bowl in a while, there are a lot of players on both rosters preparing for their first Super Bowl.

However, there are also some experienced veterans, including cornerback Richard Sherman and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders of the 49ers and Chiefs linebacker Terrell Suggs, who are all former Super Bowl champions with different teams.

It's unlikely that any major news comes out of Super Bowl Opening Night, especially because both teams are mostly healthy entering the game. So, don't expect any major shifts in the betting line this week, as it should remain close, essentially serving as a pick 'em game for bettors.

But it will still be an exciting night on Monday, mostly because it'll be another step closer to Super Bowl LIV.