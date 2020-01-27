Australian Open 2020 Results: Monday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Stanislas Wawrinka's hopes of a second Australian Open title are alive, after he secured a thrilling five-set win over Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

Wawrinka found himself trailing the fourth seed after three sets but was able to dig deep and claw his way back into contention, winning the match 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 and moving into the quarter-finals.

Dominic Thiem is also through, having beaten Gael Monfils in straight sets. Later in the day, top seed Rafael Nadal will face home favourite Nick Kyrgios in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

In the women's bracket, Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza continued their impressive form, with straight-set victories against Elise Mertens and Kiki Bertens, respectively.

Here are the latest results from Melbourne and a recap of some the best action so far from Down Under.

Australian Open - Monday Results

Men's Draw

(15) Stanislas Wawrinka bt. (4) Daniil Medvedev: 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2

(5) Dominic Thiem bt. (10) Gael Monfils: 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Women's Draw

(4) Simona Halep bt. (16) Elise Mertens: 6-4, 6-4

Garbine Muguruza bt. (9) Kiki Bertens: 6-3, 6-3

(28) Anett Kontaveit bt. Iga Swiatek: 6-7 (4), 7-5, 7-5

Monday Recap

The match between Wawrinka and Medvedev was always going to be a fascinating encounter, with the clash pitting together a prestigious veteran and a rising star.

Unsurprisingly, the contest was a gripping one, with both players enjoying spells when momentum was behind them. The turning point in the match came in the fourth set, when Wawrinka was able to win a tiebreak and set up a decider.

From there, the Swiss was in charge, putting himself back in the quarter-finals of the competition he won in 2014 for the first time in three years. It was clear he thought he'd shown plenty of mental strength to win, given the celebration:

Per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times, throughout the match Wawrinka was happy to take risks:

In the women's draw, there was no drama for Halep, with the fourth seed playing some imperious tennis on her way to quarter-finals. On this evidence, the Romanian is the player to beat in the bracket.

Muguruza may have something to say about that, though, as the Spaniard has rediscovered her swagger in Australia. Per tennis writer Reem Abulleil, she was totally dominant on serve against Bertens:

Another impressive performance came from Thiem, who appears to have found his groove after battling through the first week. Monfils was comprehensively beaten by the Austrian in their showdown.